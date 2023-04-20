Julianne Hough Reveals She Never Drank Alcohol Until She Started Dating Ex Ryan Seacrest: 'He Introduced Me To Wine'
If Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest never dated, the blonde beauty's successful brand Fresh Vine Wine may have never materialized!
Due to her Mormon upbringing, the newly minted Dancing With the Stars cohost revealed she didn't try a sip of vino until she was 21, which happened to be when she began her relationship with the American Idol host.
"He's very much into wine. He has a winery," she spilled on the Thursday, April 20, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show while talking about her company, which she co-founded with friend Nina Dobrev. "He introduced me to wine."
"What was so interesting, was because I didn’t drink, growing up LDS, it was usually associated with partying and getting drunk — but this was like, an education," Hough, 34, explained. "I'm such a geek, I love to learn. He taught me ... like, how to smell and how to taste and how to swirl the glass. It felt very cool!"
After gaining so much insight, the Safe Haven actress was inspired to a wine venture of her own.
"I was like, ‘How do I take what I learned and turn it into something good and share it with all of you?’" she told Kelly Clarkson.
Hough and Seacrest, 48, dated from 2010 to 2013, but despite the split, the two stayed on good terms. In fact, the radio host had no problem interviewing his ex and her brother Derek Hough last year.
- Derek Hough Admits Sister Julianne 'Will Have No Problem Saying She Disagrees With Me' On 'Dancing With The Stars'
- Lindsay Arnold Is 'So Beyond Happy' For Julianne Hough After She Scores New Hosting Gig On 'Dancing With the Stars': 'The Most Perfect Match'
- Tyra Banks Admits Julianne Hough Is 'The Perfect Choice' To Replace Her 'DWTS' Hosting Gig: 'She's Gonna Crush It!'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"[My colleagues] have been asking me if this is awkward for me and I said, 'Not at all,'" he spilled during their talk. "[Julianne] feels the same I do. There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we remained friends for years and still are."
"We're friends, we chat," Julianne confirmed, with the exes adding they both have "love" and "respect" for each other.
The DWTS champ went on to marry Brooks Laich in 2017, but they split in 2020, finalizing their divorce two years later. Seacrest is currently dating model Aubrey Paige.