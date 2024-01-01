OK Magazine
15 Celebrity Splits That Shocked and Rocked Tinseltown

johnny depp and amber heard
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 1 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger

alec baldwin and kim basinger
Source: MEGA

The estranged couple wed on August 19, 1993, and called it quits after seven years.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger spent a long time together before they were able to finalize their divorce.

After they split on December 5, 2000, they waited for nearly two years before they divorced on September 3, 2002, and began battling for custody of their only child, Ireland.

The It's Complicated actor said in his memoir that his ex-wife allegedly spent $1.5 million as she denied him parental rights. Meanwhile, Basinger called him a "challenge" in 2022.

The ex-couple now has a better relationship compared to the past.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

arnold schwarzenegger and maria shriver
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger told 'The Hollywood Reporter' in May that he does not miss being married.

It took Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver 10 years to finalize their divorce.

The estranged couple, who wed on April 26, 1986, hit rock bottom in May 2011 when the former governor confessed that he fathered a child with their household employee Patty Baena in 1997. They filed for divorce two months later.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

ashton kutcher and demi moore
Source: MEGA

They have a 15-year age difference, which reportedly contributed to their split.

After two years of dating, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore tied the knot at their Beverly Hills, Calif., home. They went on to live together until they divorced in 2015 due to the actor's infidelity.

Moore revealed in her memoir Inside Out that her then-husband wanted to bring outside people into their sexual relationship, and she agreed.

"Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he's done," she said.

The actress made another revelation about Kutcher's other infidelity with a 21-year-old woman in 2011 while she was working on the film Another Happy Day.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

ben affleck and jennifer garner
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck has since reunited and married Jennifer Lopez after previously calling it quits.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shocked their fans when they announced their plans to divorce only days after celebrating their 10th anniversary. Although they tried to save their marriage, they ultimately filed for divorce in 2017 and finalized it in 2018.

Although their relationship as a couple ended, they are still working together to co-parent their three children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

brad pitt and angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

The 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' costars have one of the messiest divorces in Hollywood.

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were working on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the costars developed feelings for each other as rumors that the actor cheated on his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, surfaced.

After they pursued their romance, they wed in an intimate wedding attended by their closest friends and six children on August 23, 2014. But in September 2016, the Maleficent actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested sole physical custody of their six children.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

brad pitt and jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA

They used to be Hollywood's power couple before they filed for divorce.

Before Jolie, Pitt was married to Friends. actress Jennifer Aniston. They met in 1998 and wed two years later in July 2000. However, they hit rock bottom when Pitt's alleged infidelity with Jolie surfaced.

The actress filed for divorce from the actor in March 2005, and the Fight Club star was seen with Jolie immediately after the filing.

"The world was shocked, and I was shocked," she told Vanity Fair.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson

brandon blackstock and kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

Their divorce helped the singer create her 2023 album, 'Chemistry.'

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson's divorce did not shock the public because of its length but because of the money involved.

After Clarkson filed for divorce from the producer in 2020, they got embroiled in a legal showdown involving their custody and assets. The "Breakaway" hitmaker agreed to pay him $115,000 per month for two years and a $1.3 million one-time payment.

Although Clarkson scored primary custody of the kids, the court demanded her to pay her ex $45,000 per month in child support.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

brian austin green and megan fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.

Johnny Depp

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's relationship was full of twists and turns.

The ex-couple, who has a 13-year-age gap, met in 2004 and got engaged two years later. They eventually called it off but reconciled and finally wed in Hawaii in 2010.

In 2015, Fox filed for divorce from Green, only to cancel it after learning they were having a third child together. However, they ended everything for good in May 2020 after she got closer with Machine Gun Kelly.

Caitlyn Jenner (Bruce Jenner) and Kris Jenner

caitlyn jenner bruce jenner and kris jenner
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner went through a gender transition and changed her name from Bruce.

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner called it quits in June 2013 and finalized their divorce in December 2014, ending their 23 years of marriage. Only a few months after the dissolution of their marriage, Caitlyn came out as a transgender and revealed she underwent a gender transition.

While their divorce happened smoothly, things went sour after Caitlyn released her memoir The Secrets of My Life since the former Olympian reportedly "said things she made up" regarding her transition.

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush

chad michael murray and sophia bush
Source: MEGA

They worked together on 'One Tree Hill.'

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush's marriage did not last long.

Five months after their wedding in 2005, the former costars split and finalized their divorce the following year. They did not speak about their relationship ever again until the actress told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that their marriage was not a thing she really wanted to do.

Jesse James and Sandra Bullock

jesse james and sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Reports about Jesse James' infidelity surfaced days after Sandra Bullock won her first Oscar.

Sandra Bullock's memory about The Blind Side, the movie that led her to her first Oscar award, was defiled by reports that her then-husband, Jesse James, cheated on her while filming the project.

James apologized after the news broke, but more women spoke up regarding their alleged relationships with the entrepreneur during his marriage to Bullock. The actress filed for divorce in April 2010.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

johnny depp and amber heard
Source: MEGA

The estranged former couple was in and out of court due to different legal issues.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce trial has been one of the most highly-publicized cases to date.

After one year of marriage, the Aquaman actress filed for dissolution of her marriage to Depp, claiming the actor verbally and physically abused her during their relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star denied the claims, but they exchanged tirades in court after settling their divorce in 2017.

They went through court battles, including Depp's libel lawsuit against The Sun's parent company after they published an article calling him a wife-beater. He also sued Heard for defamation over her The Washington Post op-ed, where she claimed she was a victim of domestic violence.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

kanye west and kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

The 'Donda' rapper is currently embroiled in several controversies with his wife, Bianca Censori.

After seven years of marriage, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian split. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum submitted the official filing in February 2021 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their divorce.

They finalized their divorce after agreeing to the terms, which gave them joint physical and legal custody of their four children.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

kevin costner and christine baumgartner
Source: MEGA

The two were in a contentious court battle.

In May 2023, Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years, Kevin Costner, citing irreconcilable differences.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears

kevin federline and britney spears
Source: MEGA

The singer is dealing with another divorce after Sam Asghari filed for a dissolution of marriage over a year after their wedding.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears only dated three months before tying the knot in September 2004. They happily expanded their family after the wedding, but the "Toxic" singer filed for divorce from her then-husband, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In 2007, they finalized their initial divorce settlement in which they were granted joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Although Spears agreed to pay child support, her former husband demanded a $20,000 increase in the payments and was successfully approved to receive $35,000 a month from the singer.

