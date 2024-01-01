15 Celebrity Splits That Shocked and Rocked Tinseltown

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger spent a long time together before they were able to finalize their divorce.

After they split on December 5, 2000, they waited for nearly two years before they divorced on September 3, 2002, and began battling for custody of their only child, Ireland.

The It's Complicated actor said in his memoir that his ex-wife allegedly spent $1.5 million as she denied him parental rights. Meanwhile, Basinger called him a "challenge" in 2022.

The ex-couple now has a better relationship compared to the past.