OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kevin costner
OK LogoNEWS

Kevin Costner Admits He Still 'Has Love' for Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Despite 'Horrible' Divorce

kevin costner wife christine pp
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 2 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kevin Costner is breaking his silence about his nasty divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

Following his child support win on Friday, September 1, the Yellowstone actor gave a candid statement to the press outside the courtroom about the legal battle's impact on himself and his family.

Article continues below advertisement
kevincostner
Source: Mega

Kevin Costner made his first public statement about his tumultuous split from Christine Baumgartner.

"This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at," Costner admitted of their months-long battle before adding, "It feels so bad."

"We're talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can't," The Guardian star said of his wife of 18 years — with whom he shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. When a reporter asked Costner if he "still has love" for Baumgartner, he emphasized once again, "Of course."

Article continues below advertisement
kevincostner
Source: Mega

Kevin Costner admitted he still has 'love' for estranged wife Christine Baumgartner.

As OK! previously reported, the handbag designer — who officially filed for divorce in May — accused her estranged husband of raking in more money than he originally claimed and even got emotional on the stand while talking about the lavish lifestyle she's become accustomed to throughout their relationship.

According to legal papers, Baumgartner claimed, “forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month).

Article continues below advertisement
kevincostner
Source: Mega

Christine Baumgartner officially filed for divorce from Kevin Costner in May.

MORE ON:
kevin costner

"Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month," the documents stated. The judge eventually ruled that Costner would now pay a total of $63,209 monthly in child support to Baumgartner.

In front of the court on Thursday, August 31, Baumgartner was overcome with emotion, explaining, "It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"We've created quite a community," the mother-of-three said of her life with her children at the luxurious Santa Barbara compound. "The home, it was stated in court, includes a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool, and two guest houses. We create whatever we can dream up in here."

Access Hollywood spoke with Costner after his child support win.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.