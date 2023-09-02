Kevin Costner Admits He Still 'Has Love' for Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Despite 'Horrible' Divorce
Kevin Costner is breaking his silence about his nasty divorce from Christine Baumgartner.
Following his child support win on Friday, September 1, the Yellowstone actor gave a candid statement to the press outside the courtroom about the legal battle's impact on himself and his family.
"This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at," Costner admitted of their months-long battle before adding, "It feels so bad."
"We're talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can't," The Guardian star said of his wife of 18 years — with whom he shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. When a reporter asked Costner if he "still has love" for Baumgartner, he emphasized once again, "Of course."
As OK! previously reported, the handbag designer — who officially filed for divorce in May — accused her estranged husband of raking in more money than he originally claimed and even got emotional on the stand while talking about the lavish lifestyle she's become accustomed to throughout their relationship.
According to legal papers, Baumgartner claimed, “forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month).
"Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month," the documents stated. The judge eventually ruled that Costner would now pay a total of $63,209 monthly in child support to Baumgartner.
In front of the court on Thursday, August 31, Baumgartner was overcome with emotion, explaining, "It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience."
"We've created quite a community," the mother-of-three said of her life with her children at the luxurious Santa Barbara compound. "The home, it was stated in court, includes a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool, and two guest houses. We create whatever we can dream up in here."
Access Hollywood spoke with Costner after his child support win.