Kevin Costner Admits He Still 'Has Love' for Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Despite 'Horrible' Divorce

"This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at," Costner admitted of their months-long battle before adding, "It feels so bad."

"We're talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can't," The Guardian star said of his wife of 18 years — with whom he shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. When a reporter asked Costner if he "still has love" for Baumgartner, he emphasized once again, "Of course."