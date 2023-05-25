OK Magazine
Al Roker Spends Time With Pregnant Daughter As 'Today' Anchor Continues To Recover From Knee Surgery

al roker trolls hoda kotb savannah guthrie jenna bush hager spring cleaning tips
Source: nbc
By:

May 25 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Al Roker is gearing up to be a grandpa!

The Today anchor stepped out in New York City on Monday, May 22, with his pregnant daughter, Courtney Roker, and her husband, Wesley Laga, to accept the No Kid Hungry Champion Award as he continues to heal from his recent knee surgery.

alroker ig
Source: Mega

“Last night, I put on real pants for the first time in 2 weeks since knee revision surgery to accept the #shareourstrength @nokidhungry Champion Award last night,” Roker captioned a photo of himself smiling from ear-to-ear with the expectant mother, her spouse and son Nicholas Roker.

The beloved weatherman is currently on the mend after undergoing yet another health woe that sidelined him from the morning show. "Thank you all so much for being so concerned about him and so interested in his well-being," his wife, Deborah Roberts, said in an Instagram Live on Sunday, May 21. "As many of you know he had a knee re-replacement, so a knee that had been replaced many, many, years ago had problems and had to be re-replaced."

al roker trolls hoda kotb savanna guthrie jenna bush hager spring cleaning tips
Source: mega

"It makes it slow-going, it makes it a little tougher," she explained. "It was a harder surgery, so it's a little bit harder to snap back from, but he's doing pretty well, moving a little slowly."

The ABC news anchor also let it slip that her husband has been eager to get back to Today after some time off. "Al is chomping at the bit to try to get back to work, but the doctor just wants him to take it slowly so that he can continue to heal well," Roberts said. "So on Al's behalf and our family's behalf, thank you so much and I'm sure he'll be popping up soon."

MORE ON:
Al Roker
al roker wife opera show after hospitalization photos
Source: @debrobertsabc/instagram

Source: OK!

Luckily, Roker has been giving his fans updates about how far along he's been on the path to full recovery. "Up and walking this morning on the #newknee #stepbystep thanks to @drdavidmayman," he wrote alongside a video on Instagram of himself walking while dressed in a hospital gown shortly after the procedure.

