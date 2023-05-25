Al Roker Spends Time With Pregnant Daughter As 'Today' Anchor Continues To Recover From Knee Surgery

“Last night, I put on real pants for the first time in 2 weeks since knee revision surgery to accept the #shareourstrength @nokidhungry Champion Award last night,” Roker captioned a photo of himself smiling from ear-to-ear with the expectant mother, her spouse and son Nicholas Roker.

The beloved weatherman is currently on the mend after undergoing yet another health woe that sidelined him from the morning show. "Thank you all so much for being so concerned about him and so interested in his well-being," his wife, Deborah Roberts, said in an Instagram Live on Sunday, May 21. "As many of you know he had a knee re-replacement, so a knee that had been replaced many, many, years ago had problems and had to be re-replaced."