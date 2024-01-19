King Charles Is a 'Doting Grandfather' as He Spends 'More Time at Windsor Than Anyone Expected'

"He's a father who loves his son and a doting grandfather," royal expert Robert Hardman said in an interview. "One thing we don't see, and people weren't expecting, the King is spending a lot more time at Windsor than anyone expected."

Prince William and Kate Middleton are often celebrated for prioritizing their brood, and Charles is following in their footsteps by dedicating time to Charlotte, Louis and George.

"He's often there on Thursdays and Fridays. Obviously, the Waleses are within walking distance of the castle. He's never really had that sort of proximity to the younger family. Now, there's more overlap," Hardman added.