King Charles Is a 'Doting Grandfather' as He Spends 'More Time at Windsor Than Anyone Expected'
King Charles might be the King of England, but to Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George, His Majesty is a loving and present grandfather, according to a new royal biography.
"He's a father who loves his son and a doting grandfather," royal expert Robert Hardman said in an interview. "One thing we don't see, and people weren't expecting, the King is spending a lot more time at Windsor than anyone expected."
Prince William and Kate Middleton are often celebrated for prioritizing their brood, and Charles is following in their footsteps by dedicating time to Charlotte, Louis and George.
"He's often there on Thursdays and Fridays. Obviously, the Waleses are within walking distance of the castle. He's never really had that sort of proximity to the younger family. Now, there's more overlap," Hardman added.
Despite the drama surrounding the Windsors, Charles, William and Kate remain a tight-knit unit.
“Like all families, they'll have their moments, but there is clearly a sense of common purpose," Hardman explained. "They all realize, this is a team effort."
While Charles manages his time with his loved ones and his duties, he is allowing the Prince and Princess of Wales to mentor George for his future role as king.
“I think very much it's parents first. If he was asked to, I mean, he'd be delighted, but I think it's very much parent-driven," he noted. "We haven't got to that. I suspect the time will come rather like that sweet rapport between the late Queen and Prince William, but I suspect not yet.”
Although Charles is often with William and Kate, it is believed he never saw Prince Harry's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in 2023. OK! previously reported royal commentator Michael Cole discussed the rift during a television appearance.
"When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said, 'Doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren?'" Cole said on GB News.
"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren," he stated. "He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."
The Duke of Sussex's family doesn't travel often to the U.K., but he admitted he was disappointed his kids weren't growing up with memories of his native nation.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his 2023 court witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead told the High Court.
Over the years, Harry has complained about ongoing security concerns and is currently in a legal battle against the Home Office to maintain his personnel. The Duke of Sussex explained his demand is due to his desire to protect his wife, Meghan Markle, and their little ones.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
