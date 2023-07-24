Celebs Avoid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Refuse to 'Jeopardize Their Business' by Angering Prince William and Kate Middleton

"Everyone’s got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to debut on screen in London or [London’s] West End and they know that Prince William and Kate — who are the biggest [celebrity] gets over there won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan," NewsNation's senior story producer Paula Froelich told NewsNation Now host Nichole Berlie during a discussion over the weekend.

Due to Harry and Meghan's constant feud with the royal family, as well as their tell-all memoirs and Netflix documentaries, A-list celebrities — including the duo's California neighbors Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Rob Lowe — are allegedly avoiding the couple in an effort to keep close ties with the monarchy.