Celebs Avoid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Refuse to 'Jeopardize Their Business' by Angering Prince William and Kate Middleton
No one wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting at their table.
Hollywoods hottest stars are refusing to get too close to the estranged royals in fear of losing support from Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to a recent broadcast.
"Everyone’s got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to debut on screen in London or [London’s] West End and they know that Prince William and Kate — who are the biggest [celebrity] gets over there won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan," NewsNation's senior story producer Paula Froelich told NewsNation Now host Nichole Berlie during a discussion over the weekend.
Due to Harry and Meghan's constant feud with the royal family, as well as their tell-all memoirs and Netflix documentaries, A-list celebrities — including the duo's California neighbors Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Rob Lowe — are allegedly avoiding the couple in an effort to keep close ties with the monarchy.
Harry and Meghan were notably not even invited to Oprah Winfrey's birthday party this year, despite their supposedly close friendship and explosive March 2021 interview after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from the royal family in January 2020, the broadcast pointed out.
"My sources tell me it’s all about the money," Froelich added, noting, "the big power players in Hollywood aren’t jeopardizing their business for Harry and Meghan."
"What if they dish on what’s in the refrigerator as well?" the journalist quipped, referencing a bombshell revelation from Harry's memoir Spare.
In the tell-all transcript, the British military veteran recalled a time he attended a party at Courteney Cox's Los Angeles estate, where an unnamed actor allegedly pointed him in the direction of "black diamond mushroom chocolates" located inside of the Friends star's refrigerator, as OK! previously reported.
"My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," Harry explained in the memoir before detailing the rest of his trippy evening.
When asked about her mushroom-filled fridge, Cox denied specifically giving Harry the drugs, stating at the time: "I definitely wasn’t passing them out."