Courteney Cox Denies Giving Prince Harry Mushrooms While He Stayed At Her Home For A Few Days: 'I Definitely Wasn’t Passing Them Out'
Courteney Cox is finally addressing Prince Harry's claims he did mushrooms at her house.
In the Duke of Sussex's bombshell tell-all, Spare, he claimed he took the psychedelic drug while hanging at the Friends alum's home. However, Cox made it clear that although Harry did stay at her home for a period of time, she was not the person passing out the alleged party favors.
“I’m not saying there were mushrooms!” the Scream star in an interview published on Monday, February 27. ”I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”
“He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person,” she admitted of the estranged member of the royal family.
Despite being name dropped in the controversial memoir, Cox has yet to crack open the juicy read. “I haven’t read the book," she confessed. "I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it."
Harry — who seemed to be a fan of the hit NBC sitcom — recalled a hilarious experience of showing up at the Hollywood star's pad years ago. “I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler,” he penned in the best-selling book. “I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?
The father-of-two then remembered seeing box of black diamond mushroom chocolates, which he alleged were “for everybody” to share. “My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” Harry shockingly admitted.
The trip at Cox's house was not the only drug dalliance Harry admitted to in his younger years — he confessed he tried cocaine during his partying phase. “I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since,” he spilled.
“It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me. But it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal," he stated of the experience.
Variety conducted the interview with Cox.