Prince Harry Details Wild Mushroom Trip While Staying At Courteney Cox's House
Prince Harry revealed he had a wild night one time when he stayed at Courteney Cox's house.
In his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10, the 38-year-old recalled heading to Cox's pad after partying at his friend Thomas' girlfriend's place.
At first, he didn't expect the Friends alum to be there since she was out of town, and since he loved the comedy series, the "idea of crashing at Monica's was highly appealing. And amusing."
However, Cox, 58, later showed up, leaving Harry "very confused."
The California transplant was nervous Cox would kick him to the curb, but she was welcoming as she insisted everyone stay.
“I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler,” Harry wrote, before admitting he had a crush on the actress. “I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”
Later on, a party occurred, and Harry, who was "into my third or fourth tequila" noticed Batman from the LEGO Movie walking around.
“We shared a big laugh,” Harry wrote about the interaction but never named the star.
As Batman went into the fridge, the former royal saw a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates,” which were “for everybody” at the humble abode.
“My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he noted.
Harry then was tripping, especially when he went to the bathroom where he saw a head while looking at a trash can.
“I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth,” he wrote. “A huge open grin. I laughed.”
“My delightful trip had been his hell,” he added. “How unfortunate. How interesting.”
As OK! previously reported, the dad-of-two admitted to using cocaine while partying in his teens.
“I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since,” Harry, who was later accused of using cocaine in 2012 at a party in Las Vegas, stated. “It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me. But it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal."