'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Lost 96 Pounds Prior To Concerning Health Revelations: Source

"She never did know when to stop," a source dished on Monday, December 19, more than two weeks after Dion postponed her 2023 tour until 2024 and revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

CELINE DION MAY 'NOT BE ABLE' TO RETURN TO THE STAGE AFTER STIFF PERSON SYNDROME DIAGNOSIS: SOURCE

"Her friends are urging her to slow down," they continued of the powerhouse singer, whose condition is a rare progressive neurological disorder. "A lot of people are really worried about her."