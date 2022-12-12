Celine Dion May 'Not Be Able' To Return To The Stage After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Source

The people closest to Celine Dion are worried about the superstar's future due to her recent stiff person syndrome diagnosis. After Dion, 54, revealed her secret battle with the rare neurological disorder, insiders became fearful the "My Heart Will Go On" singer may never to the stage again.

“People had been telling me for some time that Celine would not be returning to live performing — maybe ever at all,” Las Vegas journalist Scott Roeben spilled in a recent interview.