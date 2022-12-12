Celine Dion May 'Not Be Able' To Return To The Stage After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Source
The people closest to Celine Dion are worried about the superstar's future due to her recent stiff person syndrome diagnosis. After Dion, 54, revealed her secret battle with the rare neurological disorder, insiders became fearful the "My Heart Will Go On" singer may never to the stage again.
“People had been telling me for some time that Celine would not be returning to live performing — maybe ever at all,” Las Vegas journalist Scott Roeben spilled in a recent interview.
On Thursday, December 8, Dion made the heartbreaking announcement that she would be postponing her 2023 tour as she continues to deal with her condition, but explained she was "doing everything" she could to get back to performing.
“When it’s Celine, it’s not what you do, it’s who you are,” Roeben, who has extensively covered the Grammy Award winner's Sin City residency, noted. “To have it taken away, it’s even more tragic."
“My sources believe she may not be able to return to the stage. After that initial talk of struggling with muscle spasms, we started hearing about how serious things were, but Celine is the type of person who doesn’t want people to be unnecessarily concerned: Her fans are obsessed with every breath she takes. They hang on every word," the writer made clear of the "I'm Alive" artist's loyal fanbase.
Friends and loved ones are especially concerned as Dion has struggled since she lost her husband, René Angélil — with whom she shares sons René-Charles Angélil, 21, Nelson Angélil, 12, and Eddy Angélil, 12 — in 2016 from throat cancer. “Since René died, it’s been very difficult. He hasn’t been there to protect Celine. He was her touchstone, he looked after everything for her," an anonymous source dished.
"Celine relied on him for everything — her management, her finances, her music production — and things have gone downhill since his passing," the insider continued. “I’m not sure exactly who she has in her corner looking after her anymore, or if they have her best interests at heart,” the insider said. “It’s true — she may not ever be able to perform live again.”