Celine Dion Reveals Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis, Postpones 2023 Tour

The "My Heart Will Go On" vocalist noted that she has amazing physicians and experts supporting her, and they have been trying to get her back on stage as soon as possible. "I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," Dion explained. "I'm working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again."

"I have hope I'm on the road to recovery," the Grammy Award winner heartbreakingly said. "This is my focus, and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate."