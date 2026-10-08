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Chad Lowe Shares Emotional Message About the Afterlife and Grief Following 13-Year-Old Daughter Fiona's Suicide

Photo of Chad Lowe and Fiona Lowe
Source: MEGA;

Chad Lowe shared a cryptic video about trust and energy on October 8.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

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Chad Lowe returned to social media with a poignant message about grief and trust weeks after the death of his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.

The Pretty Little Liars actor, 58, seemingly resonated with an episode of Olivia Hunt's "On Healing" podcast, where guest Gerry Hussey discussed his faith, and he reposted the clip to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 8.

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Chad Lowe Reposted Message About 'Trust' After Daughter Fiona's Death

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Photo of Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, welcomed three daughters during their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, welcomed three daughters during their marriage.

"It's a frequency, it’s an energy field and we possess it all the time within ourselves. We are all part of the frequency. We all possess direct access to that," Hussey explained during the June 2025 episode. "We both possess the human and the divine, and through consciousness and awareness when we awaken the peaceful observer and we get beyond our physical human emotions and our physical human needs and the needs of the ego, and we just let go and we release all that and we connect to a feeling, that is the divine frequency."

He described the experience as "Christ consciousness," explaining he's felt it on several occasions.

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'Nothing Makes Sense'

Photo of Chad Lowe and Kim Painter tied the knot in 2010.
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter tied the knot in 2010.

"You have to just trust because when you see the world through the eyes of the human ego, nothing makes sense," he continued. "When you ask yourself the deeper, bigger questions and you move beyond human existence and through meditation or something else, you experience the transcendental experience. We are connected to everything that is, it just makes sense and there’s nothing there but peace in love."

Though Lowe included no other context, the repost marked his social media return since his daughter's death on September 29.

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Chad Lowe's Daughter Fiona Died by Suicide

Photo of Chad Lowe and Kim Painter said they were 'deeply heartbroken' by the loss of their daughter Fiona.
Source: @mabellowe/Instagram

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter said they were 'deeply heartbroken' by the loss of their daughter Fiona.

Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, announced Fiona's death in a statement, describing her as "a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance."

"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," the couple — who are also parents to daughters Nixie, 10 and Mabel, 17 – said. "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives."

Fiona's Older Sister Posted Heartbreaking Tribute

Photo of Mabel Lowe promised to 'honor' her sister Fiona Lowe 'forever.'
Source: @mabellowe/Instagram

Mabel Lowe promised to 'honor' her sister Fiona Lowe 'forever.'

Fiona's cause of death was officially ruled a suicide by the medical examiner of the County of Los Angeles on October 2.

That same day, Lowe's eldest daughter spoke out about her sister's death in a lengthy message posted via Instagram.

"I love you so much fiona ❤️. I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now," she wrote alongside a carousel post of photos together on October 2. "I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, i hope you knew just how much."

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