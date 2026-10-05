Chad Lowe's Late Daughter Fiona Wasn't the Same After Losing 'Everything' in Palisades Fires, Source Reveals: 'Something Happened'

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Chad Lowe's late daughter was deeply affected by the Palisades wildfires, a source close to the family claimed. The actor's 13-year-old middle child, Fiona Lowe, passed away at the hospital on September 29 following a suicide attempt. According to a family friend, "something happened" with Fiona after the family lost their home and all of their belongings in the tragic fires last year.

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'They Lost Everything'

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM The family lost 'everything' in the Palisades fires.

"They lost everything," music executive Mykesha Robinson told an outlet in a recent interview. Mykesha's daughter Faith was allegedly very close friends with Fiona when they were young. They met on their very first day at Palisades Charter Elementary School in Pacific Palisades, Calif., many years ago. "Faith had a tough time integrating," she remembered. 'It was kind of just really tough for her. And Fiona just came up to her and was like, 'Hey, do you want to be friends? Do you want to go jump rope?' And Faith's like, 'Yeah.' So they hit it off really good." She described Fiona as "sweet, loving and kind," noting the Lowes were a "picture-perfect" Hollywood family long before the fires and Fiona's sudden death.

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'She Was That Girl'

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Fiona Lowe 'was not shy' as a child.

"She was that girl. She was not shy. She would go up and talk to anybody," she said, referring to the teen as a "ray of light." Just two weeks before Fiona passed away, Mykesha revealed that her daughter made an Instagram account and attempted to reconnect with her childhood friend, as the duo lost touch after parting ways to attend different middle schools. When Fiona never responded to the request, Faith was concerned, though it appeared the teen may have been in the midst of something very difficult. "I hope she's not mad at me. I hope I didn't do something wrong," Mykesha remembered her daughter saying.

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Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Mykesha Robinson described being in 'buckets of tears' over Fiona Lowe's death.

Mykesha revealed that even as a distant friend of the family, she has found herself overly emotional about Fiona's death. "I've been in buckets of tears over the situation," she explained. She has since reached out to Fiona's mom, Kim Painter, after hearing about the tragedy on social media but has not received a response. Mykesha recalled Kim being a very present mother while their daughters attended school together, even noting that she felt the 52-year-old had become a trusted confidant. "Coming from somebody who's raised their kids as a single mom, it was really nice to be able to have a friend that you can count on," she gushed.

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Chad Lowe and Kim Painter shared Mable, Fiona and Nixie.