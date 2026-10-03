or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chad Lowe
OK LogoNEWS

Chad Lowe's Eldest Daughter Mabel Breaks Silence After Sister Fiona's Tragic Passing: 'I Wish Your Short Time Here Was Easier'

image of chad Lowe and daughter
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM/MEGA

Chad Lowe's daughter Fiona died at the age of 13 on September 29.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chad Lowe's eldest daughter, Mabel, has broken her silence on the death of her 13-year-old sister, Fiona.

Mabel, 17, took to her social media on Saturday, October 3, to share a tribute to her late sibling.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of chad Lowe daughters
Source: @MABELLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Mabel Lowe paid tribute to her late sister on Instagram.

"I love you so much fiona ❤️ I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now," she wrong alongside a gallery of photos of the two girls having fun together throughout the years.

"I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much," the heartbreaking caption went on.

Article continues below advertisement

Chad Lowe and His Family Announced the News of Fiona's Death on September 29

image of chad Lowe daughters
Source: @MABELLOWE/INSTAGRAM

'I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now,' Mabel Lowe wrote online.

The Pretty Little Liars star — who also shares 10-year-old daughter Nixie with wife Kim Painter — and his family shared on September 29 Fiona had passed away.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” they said in a statement.

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," they continued.

MORE ON:
Chad Lowe

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of chad Lowe family
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

'We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,' Chad Lowe and his family previously said in a statement.

Fiona’s cause of death was confirmed to be suicide on October 2, and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Chad's older brother, Rob Lowe, is also staying strong for him following Fiona's sudden and tragic passing.

"Rob and Chad are very close. Their family and friends have rallied around Chad and Kim," a source recently noted. "Everyone's heartbroken."

"Right now, the focus is on being there for them in any way they can," the insider said.

Chad Lowe Also Shares 2 Other Daughters With Wife Kim Painter

image of chad Lowe family
Source: MEGA

Fiona Lowe's cause of death was stated to be suicide.

Chad previously spoke about the "incredible privilege" of raising daughters just two years before Fiona passed on. During a 2024 appearance on the "Still Here Podcast," he discussed how much he loves being a girl dad.

"I look at the world from really their perspective, and I see the world and a lot of the injustices in the world from their perspective," the Melrose Place alum said. "It's not all doom and gloom. Society is changing. I see how we're really becoming conscious of the role of women. We may, who knows, have the first female president."

"I'm a girl dad. It's so interesting because [I'm] always wanting to have my own experiences and not live in the shadow or follow in the footsteps of somebody," he added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.