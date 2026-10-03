Chad Lowe's Eldest Daughter Mabel Breaks Silence After Sister Fiona's Tragic Passing: 'I Wish Your Short Time Here Was Easier'

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Chad Lowe's eldest daughter, Mabel, has broken her silence on the death of her 13-year-old sister, Fiona. Mabel, 17, took to her social media on Saturday, October 3, to share a tribute to her late sibling.

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Source: @MABELLOWE/INSTAGRAM Mabel Lowe paid tribute to her late sister on Instagram.

"I love you so much fiona ❤️ I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now," she wrong alongside a gallery of photos of the two girls having fun together throughout the years. "I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much," the heartbreaking caption went on.

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Chad Lowe and His Family Announced the News of Fiona's Death on September 29

Source: @MABELLOWE/INSTAGRAM 'I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now,' Mabel Lowe wrote online.

The Pretty Little Liars star — who also shares 10-year-old daughter Nixie with wife Kim Painter — and his family shared on September 29 Fiona had passed away. “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” they said in a statement. “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," they continued.

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Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM 'We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,' Chad Lowe and his family previously said in a statement.

Fiona’s cause of death was confirmed to be suicide on October 2, and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Chad's older brother, Rob Lowe, is also staying strong for him following Fiona's sudden and tragic passing. "Rob and Chad are very close. Their family and friends have rallied around Chad and Kim," a source recently noted. "Everyone's heartbroken." "Right now, the focus is on being there for them in any way they can," the insider said.

Chad Lowe Also Shares 2 Other Daughters With Wife Kim Painter

Source: MEGA Fiona Lowe's cause of death was stated to be suicide.