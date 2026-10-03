Chad Lowe's Eldest Daughter Mabel Breaks Silence After Sister Fiona's Tragic Passing: 'I Wish Your Short Time Here Was Easier'
Oct. 3 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Chad Lowe's eldest daughter, Mabel, has broken her silence on the death of her 13-year-old sister, Fiona.
Mabel, 17, took to her social media on Saturday, October 3, to share a tribute to her late sibling.
"I love you so much fiona ❤️ I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now," she wrong alongside a gallery of photos of the two girls having fun together throughout the years.
"I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much," the heartbreaking caption went on.
Chad Lowe and His Family Announced the News of Fiona's Death on September 29
The Pretty Little Liars star — who also shares 10-year-old daughter Nixie with wife Kim Painter — and his family shared on September 29 Fiona had passed away.
“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” they said in a statement.
“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," they continued.
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Fiona’s cause of death was confirmed to be suicide on October 2, and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Chad's older brother, Rob Lowe, is also staying strong for him following Fiona's sudden and tragic passing.
"Rob and Chad are very close. Their family and friends have rallied around Chad and Kim," a source recently noted. "Everyone's heartbroken."
"Right now, the focus is on being there for them in any way they can," the insider said.
Chad Lowe Also Shares 2 Other Daughters With Wife Kim Painter
Chad previously spoke about the "incredible privilege" of raising daughters just two years before Fiona passed on. During a 2024 appearance on the "Still Here Podcast," he discussed how much he loves being a girl dad.
"I look at the world from really their perspective, and I see the world and a lot of the injustices in the world from their perspective," the Melrose Place alum said. "It's not all doom and gloom. Society is changing. I see how we're really becoming conscious of the role of women. We may, who knows, have the first female president."
"I'm a girl dad. It's so interesting because [I'm] always wanting to have my own experiences and not live in the shadow or follow in the footsteps of somebody," he added.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.