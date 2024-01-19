'I Hope He'll Change His Tune': Pauly Shore Insists Richard Simmons Biopic Did Not Come From 'Vindictive Place' After Fitness Coach Denounces Film
Will the Richard Simmons biopic actually come to fruition?
After the famous fitness coach recently denounced any connection to the possible film — which The Wolper Organization and the project's lead actor, Pauly Shore, recently announced was officially "in development" — the comedian was asked to respond to Simmons' disapproval.
“Richard Simmons just came out with a statement that he doesn’t approve of your new film, anything you want to say to him?” the reporter queried.
“Every day is a different day, you never know what he’s gonna say the next day,” Shore replied, to which the journalist asked, “Do you hope he hears this?”
“Well, I love Richard, and I’m kind of just feeding off the people online,” he stated.
Shore was later approached again, where he was asked: “There’s so many things being said about this film, that the film shouldn’t be made without Richard’s blessing. What would you say to those people?”
“If you know anything about me, I don’t come from a vindictive place. My whole attitude is if we build it, he’ll come,” Shore explained.
“So my hope is that once he sees the short and what we are wanting to do with it, he’ll change his tune. I love him and I love what he represents, which is why we wanna do it,” he continued.
Shore then gushed: “He’s such a great character and it would be a good opportunity for me to get back out there as well. People miss me and they miss him.”
As OK! previously reported, Simmons has become a recluse over the years, making his response to the news of the film all the more shocking.
“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore," the star said on social media Wednesday, January 17.
"I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read,” Simmons added. “I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”
The possibility of the movie came after Shore portrayed Simmons in the short film The Court Jester, which premiered in Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival.
The work's unique title comes from Simmons' 2012 interview with Men's Health, where he stated, "When the king gets depressed, he doesn't call for his wife or the cook. He turns to the little man with the pointed hat and says to the court jester, 'Make me laugh.' And I am that court jester."
TMZ interviewed Shore.