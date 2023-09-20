OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Meri Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Struggles With Telling Kody and Robyn She's Moving Her Business to Utah in New Sneak Peek

sister wives meri brown moving on failing marriage kody brown instagram
Source: @THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM
By:

Sep. 20 2023, Published 6:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meri Brown wrestled with the decision to tell Kody and Robyn that she would be moving her clothing business to Utah in a sneak peek for the Sunday, September 24, episode of Sister Wives.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives meri brown exploring new things shedding resentment
Source: @THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Meri Brown bought her great-great-grandmother's former home in 2017.

"I'd like my relationship with Kody to get to a place where we have a good marriage relationship, but that's not where it is right now," Meri confesses in the clip.

"And I feel like when I tell him I'm going to be moving my business up to the B&B, he's going to interpret that as that I am done with this relationship," she explains. "And that's not where I am."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives kody brown spoiling robyn las vegas shopping
Source: @robynbrown/twitter

Meri struggled with how to tell Kody and Robyn she was moving part of her business to Utah in a sneak peek.

In another portion of the preview, Meri shares that it is important to her to "let Robyn know" that she's moving her clothing business from Flagstaff, Ariz., because "she's the only one who's really going to care and is honestly going to kind of have a problem with it."

Meri admits that thinking about it has been causing her "a lot of anxiety."

Article continues below advertisement
robyn tlc
Source: tlc

Robyn was reportedly upset when Meri decided to move permanently to Utah.

MORE ON:
Meri Brown

As OK! previously reported, Meri purchased the home that once belonged to her great-great-grandmother in 2017 and turned it into a bed and breakfast. Lizzie's Heritage Inn is located in Parowan, Utah, and for some time, while still living in Flagstaff, Meri would travel back and forth to help run the business.

Earlier this year, a source spilled that Robyn was heartbroken when Meri packed up and moved permanently to Utah after the mother-of-one confirmed her split from Kody.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
kody brown tlc
Source: tlc

Kody and Meri announced their separation in January.

"She doesn't understand why Kody won't try keeping the family together," a source dished. "Robyn is not happy about Meri's move. She wants some of the family to stay together and would prefer it be Meri."

Kody and Meri tied the knot in 1990 and were married for more than 30 years before deciding to call it quits.

"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they wrote in a joint statement. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Watch Sister Wives on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

ET reported the exclusive sneak peek.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.