Sister Wives' Meri Brown Struggles With Telling Kody and Robyn She's Moving Her Business to Utah in New Sneak Peek
Meri Brown wrestled with the decision to tell Kody and Robyn that she would be moving her clothing business to Utah in a sneak peek for the Sunday, September 24, episode of Sister Wives.
"I'd like my relationship with Kody to get to a place where we have a good marriage relationship, but that's not where it is right now," Meri confesses in the clip.
"And I feel like when I tell him I'm going to be moving my business up to the B&B, he's going to interpret that as that I am done with this relationship," she explains. "And that's not where I am."
In another portion of the preview, Meri shares that it is important to her to "let Robyn know" that she's moving her clothing business from Flagstaff, Ariz., because "she's the only one who's really going to care and is honestly going to kind of have a problem with it."
Meri admits that thinking about it has been causing her "a lot of anxiety."
- Sister Wives' Kody Brown Jokes He's a Polygamist So He Can Take Breaks From Partners He No Longer 'Enjoys'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's 'Disgust' Over Child Leon's Transition '100 Percent Affected' His Relationship With Meri: Source
- 'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Secretly Marries Partner Audrey Kriss Without Parents Meri and Kody Present: Report
As OK! previously reported, Meri purchased the home that once belonged to her great-great-grandmother in 2017 and turned it into a bed and breakfast. Lizzie's Heritage Inn is located in Parowan, Utah, and for some time, while still living in Flagstaff, Meri would travel back and forth to help run the business.
Earlier this year, a source spilled that Robyn was heartbroken when Meri packed up and moved permanently to Utah after the mother-of-one confirmed her split from Kody.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She doesn't understand why Kody won't try keeping the family together," a source dished. "Robyn is not happy about Meri's move. She wants some of the family to stay together and would prefer it be Meri."
Kody and Meri tied the knot in 1990 and were married for more than 30 years before deciding to call it quits.
"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they wrote in a joint statement. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."
Watch Sister Wives on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
ET reported the exclusive sneak peek.