Channing Tatum and Daughter Everly, 10, Go on Morning 'Adventure' Together: Photos

Source: mega;@channingtatum/instagram
By:

Apr. 2 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Channing Tatum is soaking up all the time he gets with daughter Everly.

On Monday, April 1, the actor uploaded a series of black and white photos featuring the tot as they embraced the great outdoors.

channing tatum daughter everly adventure together photos
Source: mega

Channing Tatum's daughter Everly is 10 years old.

"On adventure with the littles. Morning madness for breakfast please," the dad-of-one, 43, captioned the set, which showed his daughter twirling around and making faces for the camera.

Celebs such as Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid gave the pictures a "like," while fans couldn't help but gush over how quickly his kid — whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — is growing.

channing tatum daughter everly adventure together photos
Source: @channingtatum/instagram

The actor posted a series of snaps of his little girl on Monday, April 1.

"❤️😍Beautiful girl...how fast she is growing up ❤️," one person wrote in the comments section, while another said, "😍😍Evie is turning into such a lovely young lady....time flies and I'm sure you want to hit the pause button more than a few times."

Just an hour after Channing's upload, he shared several selfies showing himself in a hammock and what appeared to be a hot tub. "Moments of peace before the lil maniac woke up," he joked in the caption.

channing tatum daughter everly adventure together photos
Source: @channingtatum/instagram

The 'She's the Man' star co-parents with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The Step Up star has always had a special bond with his daughter, who will likely have a role in his upcoming wedding to fiancée Zoë Kravitz, 35.

As OK! reported, the couple — who became engaged in October 2023 — are in the midst of planning their nuptials.

"Zoë is a stickler for design and ethereal aesthetics and details, so by backyard, don’t think BBQ," a source told a magazine. "But it’s going to be a relaxed, elevated, A-list affair that their guests will be talking about for years to come."

"Zoë and Channing knew they had something special from the very beginning. They’re so ready to become husband and wife," the insider added.

channing tatum daughter everly adventure together photos
Source: mega

The actor is engaged to Zoë Kravitz.

Also present for the special day will be the Big Little Lies alum's famous father, Lenny Kravitz, who recently raved over his daughter's romance.

"He's very sweet and it works. Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned, and they're in the right place," the singer, 59, said in an interview.

"He's a great guy. We got on really well. We have our own relationship as well," Lenny noted of Channing. "We hang out. He's a very soulful human being, he was raised well, he has manners and class."

