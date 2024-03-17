Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Planning 'Relaxed and Elevated' Wedding With A-List Guests
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s wedding will be as cool and chic as they are!
According to a source, the couple, who got engaged in October 2023, are planning low-key backyard bash for close friends and family to celebrate their love.
“Zoë is a stickler for design and ethereal aesthetics and details, so by backyard, don’t think BBQ,” the insider clarified of the ultra-private pair’s event, before joking that the Batman actress’ father, Lenny Kravitz, won’t be manning the grill during their nuptials.
“But it’s going to be a relaxed, elevated, A-list affair that their guests will be talking about for years to come,” they added of the Big Little Lies star and the Magic Mike alum, who have tons of famous friends such as Taylor Swift.
This will be the second marriage for both Zoë and Channing, as the 35-year-old previously tied the knot with ex Karl Glusman and the 43-year-old previously said “I do” to ex Jenna Dewan — whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Everly.
After their divorces the celebs felt that “getting married seems like the most natural thing to do.”
“Zoë and Channing knew they had something special from the very beginning. They’re so ready to become husband and wife,” the insider shared.
Channing’s daughter is supposedly going to have a special role in their big day as “she and Zoë have really bonded.” The source also noted how Lenny would “love” to perform at the event.
Lenny previously voiced his approval of Channing when a reporter asked him about the excitement surrounding his daughter’s engagement.
"Hey man, that's life. When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it. I've done well," the singer, 59, said in January, noting he felt "blessed."
A source gave the inside scoop about the engagement shortly after the news broke.
"It’s Zoë’s dream ring," the insider gushed. "She couldn’t believe Channing knew exactly what to get. But he’s a romantic like that."
"Channing and Zoë are already talking about what kind of wedding they want. They’re both so excited!" the source continued. "Zoë and Channing have a great relationship. Besides the obvious chemistry, they really are best friends."
"No two people have ever been more in sync," they added. "They’re ready for this."
Though the couple originally kept their relationship very private, another source shared how they have began stepping out in public more often.
“They don’t seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore,” they stated. “It’s obvious that they are very happy.”
