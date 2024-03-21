OK Magazine
Lenny Kravitz Admits Meeting Future Son-in-Law Channing Tatum Was 'Very Natural': 'We Have Our Own Relationship'

By:

Mar. 21 2024, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have Lenny Kravitz’s blessing.

On the Thursday, March 21, episode of Sherri, the 59-year-old singer told host Sherri Shepherd about the first time he met the 21 Jump Street actor, 43, who popped the question to his daughter Zoë in October 2023.

Lenny Kravitz shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex Lisa Bonet.

"He's very sweet and it works," the “Fly Away” crooner gushed. "Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned, and they're in the right place."

Lenny continued to rave over his future son-in-law, noting how he couldn’t be happier Channing is becoming part of their brood.

"He's a great guy. We got on really well. We have our own relationship as well," Lenny shared. "We hang out. He's a very soulful human being, he was raised well, he has manners and class."

Though Lenny was not too forthcoming on details about their wedding — which one source recently spilled would be a “relaxed and elevated” backyard bash — he did open up about "the whole father-of-the-bride speech."

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged.

"Of course, that's my daughter," Lenny said of his only child, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.

Just last week, Channing and Zoë attended the actor’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication, where the Batman star recited a hilarious and heartfelt speech about her father’s success.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been dating since 2021.

lenny kravitz
"Lenny Kravitz, I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life. Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we've grown up together," Zoë, who was previously married to Karl Glusman before they finalized their divorce in 2021, began.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz will apparently have a 'relaxed and elevated' wedding, according to a source.

"We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art," she added. "But mostly, I've seen through your shirts."

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when you picked me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it," Zoë continued. "You really do pull it off. Your relationship with a netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works. You two make each other better, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing."

