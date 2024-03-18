Pregnant Jenna Dewan Shows Off Baby Bump and Daughter Evie's Irish Dancing Skills While Celebrating St. Patrick's Day: Photos
Jenna Dewan was living it up on St. Patrick's Day!
On Sunday, March 17, the actress kicked off the holiday by showing off her growing baby bump as she and fiancé Steve Kazee await the arrival of their second child together and Dewan's third overall.
Before heading out of the house, the brunette beauty changed into a festive green cropped shirt, green baseball cap, green sneakers and a pair of jeans.
"Apparently according to Evie [daughter Everly], having green eyes isn't enough," the pregnant star wrote alongside the snap of her outfit.
Dewan also shared some videos from their day, in which her and ex-husband Channing Tatum's 10-year-old daughter wowed with her Irish dancing.
It seems Evie was also part of the group that appeared on Jennifer Hudson's show, as the Step Up star captioned a video of a dancing episode, "Every single time I watch this or show anyone ... who comes over I seriously cry my eyes out. I'm just so proud of Evie for being brave and doing this!"
Dewan also uploaded several photos from over the years of herself and her eldest child celebrating the holiday.
"Evie’s obsession with everything Irish began way before Irish dancing if you can believe it and St. Patrick’s Day is basically bigger than Christmas for us," the mother-of-two admitted. "From the leprechaun traps to the Irish dance performances now we innnnn it ☘️😂 Happy Paddy’s Day everyone!"
While raising Evie over the years, the Superman & Lois alum didn't think the tot would inherit her passion for dancing — but it all "went from zero to 60," Dewan admitted to Romper in January.
"She started off with one Saturday class, and now we’re there four or five times a week, especially before a feis, which is a competition," the actress explained of her kiddo's love for Irish dancing. "I’m in interviews talking about how ‘Oh, she definitely doesn’t have the dance gene!’ Be careful what you say, because then here she is, winning competitions and proving me completely wrong."
Dewan also shares son Callum, 3, with Kazee, who's excited to become a big brother.
"[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’" she recalled of telling her toddler about the pregnancy. "Steve and I died laughing. I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way.’"