Channing Tatum Gushes Over His 'Rider' Girlfriend Inka Williams on Her Birthday: See the Intimate Photos

channing tatum inka williams birthday
Source: MEGA;@channingtatum/Instagram;@inkawilliams/Instagram

Channing Tatum marked Inka Williams’ birthday with intimate photos and sweet moments together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET

Channing Tatum can’t stop showing love for his girlfriend, Inka Williams.

The Magic Mike star, 45, celebrated the model’s 26th birthday with a series of sweet and intimate posts on Instagram Stories, giving fans a peek into their beachside getaway.

In one clip, Williams rode on the back of a four-wheel ATV in a colorful micro bikini top, gray denim bottoms and a green cap while Tatum, dressed in a white tank and yellow scarf, drove across the sand.

“Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so,” he captioned the video, soundtracked to Fabolous’ “Can’t Deny It.”

image of Channing Tatum celebrated Inka Williams’ birthday on Instagram.
Source: @channingtatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum celebrated Inka Williams’ birthday on Instagram.

Another post showed the couple snuggled up in sweatshirts as the Blink Twice actor kissed Williams on the side of her lips in a black-and-white snap. Tatum also couldn’t resist sharing a sultry solo shot of his girlfriend rocking a tiny polka dot G-string bikini, boots and a towel.

The star gave fans even more of their playful energy with candid moments from their beach day.

In one clip, he filmed Williams pointing into the distance before shouting, “Oh my God!” and diving into the ocean. Over the video, he wrote, “💗 You Stoopid.”

image of The couple spent time together at the beach.
Source: @channingtatum/Instagram

The couple spent time together at the beach.

Another post featured Williams floating peacefully on a colorful inflatable, with Sade’s “Kiss of Life” playing in the background.

Tatum and Williams were first linked in late March, and their romance has been heating up ever since.

According to insiders, the actor has fallen hard for Williams.

"Channing wanted to have more kids with Jenna [Dewan] before they broke up, and then with Zoë [Kravitz] it was something he was pushing for. Unfortunately, they weren't on the same page and he had to give up that dream of having a family with her," one source shared, referencing his split from Kravitz in October 2024.

image of The 'Magic Mike' alum also shared videos of Inka Williams swimming.
Source: @channingtatum/Instagram

The 'Magic Mike' alum also shared videos of Inka Williams swimming.

Now, with Williams, he’s ready to take things to the next level.

"He's fallen in love again and has been saying Inka is wife material. He wants at least one more, if not two more, kids," the source added. "And apparently, Inka wants the same thing and is very open to taking the next step with him."

image of The couple is eager to start a family, but the model insists on having 'a ring on her finger first,' a source said.
Source: MEGA;@inkawilliams/Instagram

The couple is eager to start a family, but the model insists on having 'a ring on her finger first,' a source said.

Still, marriage may come first.

According to the insider, Williams wants "a ring on her finger first," making it clear she won’t rush into starting a family until the commitment is official.

"Channing is good with that. He wants the same thing and to have a very traditional life in L.A. together so that he can see his daughter Everly as much as possible, too," the source explained.

