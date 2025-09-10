Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum can’t stop showing love for his girlfriend, Inka Williams. The Magic Mike star, 45, celebrated the model’s 26th birthday with a series of sweet and intimate posts on Instagram Stories, giving fans a peek into their beachside getaway.

In one clip, Williams rode on the back of a four-wheel ATV in a colorful micro bikini top, gray denim bottoms and a green cap while Tatum, dressed in a white tank and yellow scarf, drove across the sand. “Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so,” he captioned the video, soundtracked to Fabolous’ “Can’t Deny It.”

Source: @channingtatum/Instagram Channing Tatum celebrated Inka Williams’ birthday on Instagram.

Another post showed the couple snuggled up in sweatshirts as the Blink Twice actor kissed Williams on the side of her lips in a black-and-white snap. Tatum also couldn’t resist sharing a sultry solo shot of his girlfriend rocking a tiny polka dot G-string bikini, boots and a towel.

The star gave fans even more of their playful energy with candid moments from their beach day. In one clip, he filmed Williams pointing into the distance before shouting, “Oh my God!” and diving into the ocean. Over the video, he wrote, “💗 You Stoopid.”

Source: @channingtatum/Instagram The couple spent time together at the beach.

Another post featured Williams floating peacefully on a colorful inflatable, with Sade’s “Kiss of Life” playing in the background.

Tatum and Williams were first linked in late March, and their romance has been heating up ever since. According to insiders, the actor has fallen hard for Williams. "Channing wanted to have more kids with Jenna [Dewan] before they broke up, and then with Zoë [Kravitz] it was something he was pushing for. Unfortunately, they weren't on the same page and he had to give up that dream of having a family with her," one source shared, referencing his split from Kravitz in October 2024.

Source: @channingtatum/Instagram The 'Magic Mike' alum also shared videos of Inka Williams swimming.

Now, with Williams, he’s ready to take things to the next level. "He's fallen in love again and has been saying Inka is wife material. He wants at least one more, if not two more, kids," the source added. "And apparently, Inka wants the same thing and is very open to taking the next step with him."

Source: MEGA;@inkawilliams/Instagram The couple is eager to start a family, but the model insists on having 'a ring on her finger first,' a source said.