NEWS Zoë Kravitz Admits She Still 'Cares for' Ex-Fiancé Channing Tatum 'Very Much' After Split Source: MEGA News broke about Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz calling off their engagement in October 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum still has a place in Zoë Kravitz's heart. In a new interview published on Tuesday, February 25, Kravitz spoke fondly of the star after being asked whether the pair's broken engagement changed her feelings about their film Blink Twice, which The Batman actress directed and starred in alongside the Magic Mike actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz still has love for Channing Tatum after their split.

Article continues below advertisement

"Not at all," Kravitz declared while speaking to a news publication for her March cover story. "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much." The 36-year-old noted how much "it warms [her] heart" that Tatum has been applauded for his performance in the psychological thriller, which premiered in August 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

While the former flames' plans to marry failed, Kravitz admitted she's "so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together." The brunette beauty continued to praise Tatum, adding: "He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Channing Tatum 'has so much more coming' career wise, Zoë Kravitz declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

"Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted," the insider explained at the time. "[Zoë] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together." The duo supposedly realized things were wrong when they were no longer excited about their engagement or upcoming vows.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were engaged for roughly one year before their split.

Article continues below advertisement

"Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar," the confidante confessed, detailing how the situation ended up putting "a lot of pressure on them" and made the A-list stars "rethink" their relationship. "They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match," the source spilled. "There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable."

Article continues below advertisement

The costars — who first got together in 2021 before the 44-year-old popped the question in 2023 — reportedly hope to stay close now that they won't become husband and wife. "They had a good time together and want to remain friends," a separate source told In Touch in November of last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former flames started dating in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"Channing and Zoë are from different worlds," the insider dished. "In the beginning, that was an attraction — and the relationship progressed quickly, perhaps too quickly. It just wasn’t meant to be." The confidante concluded: "She’s an artist and a poet, and Channing is just a small-town Southern guy who doesn’t want to get so deep in a conversation."