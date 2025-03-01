or
New Couple Alert! Channing Tatum, 44, Spotted With Inka Williams, 25, 4 Months After Calling Off Engagement to Zoë Kravitz

Photo of Channing Tatum.
Source: MEGA/@inkawilliams/Instagram

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz dated for three years before their split.

March 1 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Channing Tatum has a new boo!

On Friday, February 28, the Magic Mike star, 44, was spotted hand-in-hand with model Inka Williams, 25, while leaving the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles.

channing tatum inka williams calling off engagement zoe kravitz
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams were spotted attending the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles together.

The Step Up alum’s outing with the influencer comes just four months after he called off his engagement to Zoë Kravitz. As the stunning duo exited the Living Room, they tried to keep a low profile while paparazzi snapped their picture.

For the date night, Tatum donned a black shirt, pants and a gray overcoat, while the brunette beauty wore a tight-fitting black gown with fringe and large hoop earrings.

The Hollywood hunk and the Australian native were first romantically linked back in January when they were seen at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds' outing came after Tatum and Kravitz’s split was announced in October 2024 after three years of dating.

channing tatum inka williams calling off engagement zoe kravitz
Source: @inkawilliams/Instagram

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams were seen holding hands as they left the Living Room in L.A.

In an interview published on Tuesday, February 25, The Batman star, 36, expressed her love for Tatum despite their falling out.

When asked if her opinion about their film Blink Twice has changed after the decline of their romance, she said, "Not at all.”

"I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she stated, adding that "it warms [her] heart" that Tatum has been praised for his performance in the movie she directed.

Kravitz assured she is "so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

channing tatum inka williams calling off engagement zoe kravitz
Source: MEGA

In October, it was revealed Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz had called off their engagement.

"He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that,” she noted of her former fiancé.

Shortly after it was revealed that the pair were no longer an item, a source explained what led to their breakup.

The insider shared that the ex-lover’s romance "fizzled fast after their press tour" for Blink Twice wrapped.

"Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted," they spilled. "[Zoë] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together."

channing tatum inka williams calling off engagement zoe kravitz
Source: @inkawilliams/Instagram

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams were first spotted at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in January.

The celebs apparently decided to go their separate ways after realizing they were no longer excited about exchanging vows.

"Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them was rushing to the altar," the source dished, noting it was "a lot of pressure on them" and made them "rethink" their relationship.

"They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match," they added. "There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable."

Daily Mail reported on Tatum and Williams' date night.

