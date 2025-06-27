COUPLES Channing Tatum Drools Over New Girlfriend Inka Williams Flaunting Her Butt in Thong Bikini Bottoms: Photo Source: @channingtatum/instagram Channing Tatum and girlfriend Inka Williams are enjoying a getaway together.

Channing Tatum is living the good life! On Friday, June 27, the actor uploaded numerous photos and videos to his Instagram Story to document the trip he's currently on with girlfriend Inka Williams. The two were first romantically linked in late March and have been going strong ever since.

Channing Tatum Vacations With Inka Williams

Source: @channingtatum/instagram Channing Tatum shared a few photos and videos of girlfriend Inka Williams while on vacation.

The dad-of-one, 45, shared two videos of Williams, 25, as they relaxed on a boat together, with the latter wearing a big white T-shirt and swimsuit bottoms. In one clip, she switched between drinking water and beer, while in the next one, she laughed at herself, as she had trouble spreading out a towel to lay on due to the intense wind. Tatum followed up by sharing a photo of Williams lounging on a pool float in the water, only picturing her lower half, which showed off her thong bikini bottoms. The 21 Jump Street star added an emoji of a cat kissy face to the racy picture.

The Actor Shows Off His Girlfriend's Behind

Source: @channingtatum/instagram The movie star snapped a picture of the model's behind in a cheeky swimsuit bottom.

In another photo, the Magic Mike lead put his seashell collection on display while shirtless in the water. Other shots included boats surrounded by cliffs in the scenic ocean, the model sleeping outside and a "bunker," which the pair went into and explored. Tatum took a few pictures of what they found, such as dark tunnels and what appeared to be animal bones. He also posted a snap of a "spooky house in the woods," where they uncovered old empty bottles, drawings on the wall and filthy, destroyed mattresses.

Source: @channingtatum/instagram The stars were first romantically linked in March.

As OK! reported, the Hollywood hunk has fallen head over heels for the Australian star — so much so, an insider claimed he wants to start a family with her. "Channing wanted to have more kids with Jenna [Dewan] before they broke up, and then with Zoë [Kravitz] it was something he was pushing for. Unfortunately, they weren't on the same page and he had to give up that dream of having a family with her," the insider explained to an outlet, referring to how he and Kravitz ended their engagement in October 2024.

Source: @inkawilliams/instagram Two days before Tatum's uploads, Williams shared a cozy photo from a yacht.