Channing Tatum Drools Over New Girlfriend Inka Williams Flaunting Her Butt in Thong Bikini Bottoms: Photo
Channing Tatum is living the good life!
On Friday, June 27, the actor uploaded numerous photos and videos to his Instagram Story to document the trip he's currently on with girlfriend Inka Williams.
The two were first romantically linked in late March and have been going strong ever since.
Channing Tatum Vacations With Inka Williams
The dad-of-one, 45, shared two videos of Williams, 25, as they relaxed on a boat together, with the latter wearing a big white T-shirt and swimsuit bottoms. In one clip, she switched between drinking water and beer, while in the next one, she laughed at herself, as she had trouble spreading out a towel to lay on due to the intense wind.
Tatum followed up by sharing a photo of Williams lounging on a pool float in the water, only picturing her lower half, which showed off her thong bikini bottoms. The 21 Jump Street star added an emoji of a cat kissy face to the racy picture.
The Actor Shows Off His Girlfriend's Behind
In another photo, the Magic Mike lead put his seashell collection on display while shirtless in the water.
Other shots included boats surrounded by cliffs in the scenic ocean, the model sleeping outside and a "bunker," which the pair went into and explored. Tatum took a few pictures of what they found, such as dark tunnels and what appeared to be animal bones.
He also posted a snap of a "spooky house in the woods," where they uncovered old empty bottles, drawings on the wall and filthy, destroyed mattresses.
As OK! reported, the Hollywood hunk has fallen head over heels for the Australian star — so much so, an insider claimed he wants to start a family with her.
"Channing wanted to have more kids with Jenna [Dewan] before they broke up, and then with Zoë [Kravitz] it was something he was pushing for. Unfortunately, they weren't on the same page and he had to give up that dream of having a family with her," the insider explained to an outlet, referring to how he and Kravitz ended their engagement in October 2024.
"He's fallen in love again and has been saying Inka is wife material. He wants at least one more, if not two more, kids," the source continued. "And apparently, Inka wants the same thing and is very open to taking the next step with him."
However, the source claimed the model would want "a ring on her finger first," as "she's not going to be rushed into anything until he makes his commitment and intention clear."
Fortunately, "Channing is fine with that. He wants the same thing and to have a very traditional life in L.A. together so that he can see his daughter Everly as much as possible, too," the source said.