What Is Channing Tatum's Net Worth? How the 'Magic Mike' Star Made Millions
Channing Tatum’s certainly doesn’t have a wallet full of ones!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor, 44, has a jaw-dropping net worth of $80 million.
Tatum’s wealth comes from acting, modeling and producing. The Alabama native first gained attention in 2006 when he starred in the breakout hit Step Up, but it wasn’t until he took on his role in Magic Mike that Tatum’s earnings skyrocketed.
His career started in 2000 when he was cast as a dancer in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video. From there, the heartthrob’s modeling career took off, landing him contracts with major brands like Armani, Gap, and Abercrombie & Fitch.
He then got the opportunity to nab a role in 2006’s She’s the Man alongside Amanda Bynes, solidifying him in the acting world. He then starred in Step Up, which grossed over $100 million globally.
In 2012, Tatum drew inspiration from his own experience as a stripper while making Magic Mike, which grossed over $167 million worldwide. Because Tatum and co-producer Steven Soderbergh financed the $7 million budget themselves, they individually pocketed $60 million in profits. The sequel Magic Mike XXL earned Tatum another $30 million.
After his surge in popularity, the Hollywood hunk began starring in more and more films, including, 2013’s White House Down, 2014’s 22 Jump Street and 2014’s Foxcatcher, which was nominated at the Oscars and Golden Globes. He then starred in 2015’s Jupiter Ascending and 2015’s The Hateful Eight.
More recently, Tatum walked away with cash for 2022’s Dog, The Lost City and Bullet Train.
Tatum’s second biggest acting payday came when he was offered $25 million for his role in Amazon’s 2022 film Red Shirt, which was written by Simon Kinberg and directed by David Leitch.
In addition to making some huge movies, Tatum also founded the production companies 33andOut Productions and Iron Horse Entertainment.
The father-of-one’s biggest financial loss came when he split from wife Jenna Dewan, who was estimated to have been paid a divorce settlement in the $20-30 million range.
As for property, in 2008, Tatum and Dewan — who starred in Step Up together — bought a $2.6 million home in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon, which they no longer own. In 2018, the couple picked up a $6 million home in Beverly Hills, though Tatum sold the place for $5.9 million after their split.
In May 2021, the dancer paid $5.6 million for a home in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A.