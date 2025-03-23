What Is Channing Tatum's Net Worth? How the 'Magic Mike' Star Made Millions

Tatum’s wealth comes from acting, modeling and producing. The Alabama native first gained attention in 2006 when he starred in the breakout hit Step Up, but it wasn’t until he took on his role in Magic Mike that Tatum’s earnings skyrocketed.

His career started in 2000 when he was cast as a dancer in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video. From there, the heartthrob’s modeling career took off, landing him contracts with major brands like Armani, Gap, and Abercrombie & Fitch.