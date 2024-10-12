'Modest' Channing Tatum Is 'Grateful' These 'Huge Stars' Who 'Used to Ignore Him Are Suddenly Taking Him Seriously': Source
After decades in Hollywood, Channing Tatum finally feels like he's getting the respect he deserves.
According to insiders, the Magic Mike star, 44, has been feeling more confident than ever getting into the good graces of his heroes like Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves and even George Clooney.
"Channing is a relatively modest guy," the source spilled. "But at the same time, he’s really grateful that these huge stars who used to ignore him completely are suddenly taking him incredibly seriously and trying to adopt some of his techniques for looking half as old as he actually is."
While Tatum's acting chops have been newly respected by his peers, his fellow A-listers have begun turning to him for advice about how to maintain their ripped bodies and stunning looks.
"Channing’s having a good year, personally and professionally but the unexpected development has been his emergence as a fitness and wellness guru among his peer group of A-list movie stars, especially when it comes to the guys who are ten or fifteen years older than him," insider added.
"Brad Pitt and Channing are actually friends, so they’ve been talking about this stuff for a couple of years now,” the source explained. "But Channing has been surprised how many of his other older role models, like George Clooney and Keanu Reeves, have noticed have been hitting him up for exercise advice, tips on supplements, hair care and general longevity wisdom Nobody thinks Channing has found the proverbial fountain of youth, just that he’s doing something, or many things, that keep him looking incredible."
Despite making a name for himself by displaying his perfectly toned body on the silver screen, even the Step Up star admits it's tricky to achieve and maintain the look with all of the time and resources at his fingertips.
"It’s hard to look like that,” Tatum said during a 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy … I don’t know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it’s my full-time job, and I can barely do it.”
"I fluctuate, like, 15 pounds and I used to fluctuate 35," Tatum noted of his struggles. "Why when it takes, like, two months to get really lean but in, like, three days you can lose it? It's, like, gone!"
Life & Style spoke to sources close to Tatum.