'Modest' Channing Tatum Is 'Grateful' These 'Huge Stars' Who 'Used to Ignore Him Are Suddenly Taking Him Seriously': Source

"Channing’s having a good year, personally and professionally but the unexpected development has been his emergence as a fitness and wellness guru among his peer group of A-list movie stars, especially when it comes to the guys who are ten or fifteen years older than him," insider added.

"Brad Pitt and Channing are actually friends, so they’ve been talking about this stuff for a couple of years now,” the source explained. "But Channing has been surprised how many of his other older role models, like George Clooney and Keanu Reeves, have noticed have been hitting him up for exercise advice, tips on supplements, hair care and general longevity wisdom Nobody thinks Channing has found the proverbial fountain of youth, just that he’s doing something, or many things, that keep him looking incredible."