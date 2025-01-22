Jenna Dewan Says She 'Leaned Into the Discomfort and Discovered the Strength I Didn't Know I Had' After Finalizing Channing Tatum Divorce: 'Fresh Start'
Jenna Dewan had a year full of lessons.
In a new interview published by InStyle, the star touched on what she learned after finalizing her divorce from ex Channing Tatum this past September.
“This past year I learned that life has a way of bringing you exactly what you need to learn at exactly the right time. The transitions weren’t just changes; they were invitations to grow, to lean into the discomfort and discover the strength I didn’t know I had,” the Step Up star, 44, shared.
“In 2024, especially, I learned a lot about myself, my resilience, and my voice. I learned to let go of over-accommodating in my relationships and to sit with uncomfortability. What it really means to trust. I can truly say I greet each challenge with a question of ‘why is this here and what is it here to teach me?’ Sometimes things break because you don’t fit in that vessel anymore and that’s okay,” she added.
Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in August 2018 after tying the knot in 2009. By October 2018, Dewan filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for joint custody of their daughter, Everly, 11, and spousal support.
“Fresh starts, I’ve realized, don’t wait for calendars or big proclamations. They happen in the quiet choices: forgiving yourself, showing up again, trusting the process even when it feels hopeless,” Dewan continued.
“And now, standing on the threshold of a new year, I’m not searching for perfection but for presence,” she continued. “And wild, no-holding-back expansion. Each fresh chapter is a gift waiting to be unwrapped. I am so grateful for my family, the love and presence of my partner, Steve [Kazee], and the adventures we will have this year. I see some travel, lots of family laughs, and, most importantly, maybe a wedding finally!”
In addition to bringing her legal woes with Tatum to an end in 2024, Dewan also welcomed her baby girl, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, on June 14.
Dewan shares both Rhiannon and 4-year-old son Callum with fiancé Kazee.
In another interview, she detailed her new daily routine as a mom-of-three.
"Generally, there are two kinds of mornings I can have depending on if I have an early call time or not. For example, this morning I wake up when Rhiannon wakes up, which is usually before everyone. Then, I b------feed her, bring her into the bathroom with me to change into some sort of outfit that is presentable enough for school drop-offs,” she explained.
"I would say when I'm not momming or working I do carve out time for a good bath which is one of my go-to ways to really calm my nervous system. I love to pour a ton of epsom salt and some essential oils, even if it's just for 20 minutes," she noted. "If I can't get into a long bath, I like to read a bit or watch a TV show. I do like to meditate but a lot of the time when I get a moment to myself in the morning I call my mom or a friend. It's truly the little things that turn into self-care that you wouldn't have realized before you have kids."