Jenna Dewan Says She 'Leaned Into the Discomfort and Discovered the Strength I Didn't Know I Had' After Finalizing Channing Tatum Divorce: 'Fresh Start'

“This past year I learned that life has a way of bringing you exactly what you need to learn at exactly the right time. The transitions weren’t just changes; they were invitations to grow, to lean into the discomfort and discover the strength I didn’t know I had,” the Step Up star, 44, shared.

“In 2024, especially, I learned a lot about myself, my resilience, and my voice. I learned to let go of over-accommodating in my relationships and to sit with uncomfortability. What it really means to trust. I can truly say I greet each challenge with a question of ‘why is this here and what is it here to teach me?’ Sometimes things break because you don’t fit in that vessel anymore and that’s okay,” she added.