Channing Tatum Shares Shirtless Selfie as Makeup Artists Cover His Tattoos for Role in New Heist Film: Photo
Channing Tatum’s new thirst trap will make you Blink Twice.
On Thursday, December 5, the Magic Mike, 44, shared a steamy shirtless selfie while getting in character for his upcoming heist movie Roofman.
“Chaos of tattoo covering and wigs,” the hunk penned alongside the image of himself getting sprayed with makeup and wearing a wig cap in the mirror.
The sultry snap came about a month after the Step Up star and former fiancée Zoë Kravitz ended their engagement.
Since their shocking split, this was not the first time Tatum has posted an attention-grabbing image, as on November 13, the celeb uploaded another topless still.
“The only fun thing about 7 a.m. training sessions is when they are done, bro,” Tatum wrote next to the alluring photo of him wearing only a red beanie, adding, “Also, I sort of can't stand this dirt goatee I have for this character lol but it’s a vibe for the movie.”
While the father-of-one is coping with the breakup with increased social media activity, The Batman actress, 36, has been partying.
On November 15, Kravitz was spotted leaving TV personality Vas Morgan’s bash at 2 a.m.
The daughter of Lenny Kravitz donned an all-black ensemble for her night out in West Hollywood, Calif., with pal Dianna Agron. In the early morning hours, the duo was photographed exiting the event and getting in a car.
The outing came shortly after the Kimi lead was seen with Agron on Halloween at a Princess Diana-themed party held at members-only club Chez Margaux in New York City.
Despite the celebration being just after the news of her split was made public, Kravitz was reportedly having a great time.
An eyewitness said she was "dancing all night and having cocktails,” adding, "She was in a good mood and seemed really happy.”
The celeb had another late night, as the insider said Kravitz “helped close it down at 2 a.m.”
Though Kravitz and Tatum have different ways of processing the end of their romance, the duo reportedly has no bad blood between them.
“They had a good time together and want to remain friends,” a source spilled.
“She’s an artist and a poet, and Channing is just a small-town Southern guy who doesn’t want to get so deep in a conversation," the insider shared. “Channing and Zoë are from different worlds.”
The confidante noted how the couple’s spark began to fizzle out.
“In the beginning, that was an attraction — and the relationship progressed quickly, perhaps too quickly. It just wasn’t meant to be,” they stated.