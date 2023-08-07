Father of the Year! Channing Tatum Paints His Face and Dances With Daughter Evie at Taylor Swift's L.A. Concert — Watch

"I was, like, looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn't want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street," he admitted of doing his best. "I'm just trying to get by. I think like every other parent, you're just trying not to mess your kids up."

"But you know you're going to. When I knew I was going to have a kid, I was like, 'Alright, I'm probably going to be the parent — I plan to be the parent — who was probably going to get her in more trouble than I kept her out of.' And then as they kind of get older, you start to realize, 'Oh, I have to set boundaries," Tatum explained.