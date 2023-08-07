Father of the Year! Channing Tatum Paints His Face and Dances With Daughter Evie at Taylor Swift's L.A. Concert — Watch
Channing Tatum is gunning for the title of Father of the Year!
The Magic Mike actor brought his daughter Evie, 10, to night three of Taylor Swift's Era's tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 5, and he did not hold back on having the whole Swiftie experience with his little girl!
In the clip shared by a fan on TikTok, Tatum could be seen rocking a T-shirt with a twist on the pop sensation's song "Anti-Hero," which read, "It's me, hi. I'm the daddy, it's me," as he grabbed a bracelet from a fellow attendee. In a second video, the proud papa rocked a glitter heart around one of his eyes as he danced up a storm with his only child — whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — during the show.
After splitting from his Step Up costar in 2018, Tatum has grown closer to his tot. "I didn't plan to be a single dad. That was not in the cards [or] in my planning, at the least. And I was pretty nervous. I was like, 'She's a girl,'" the Hollywood hunk admitted during a 2023 interview about the unexpected phase in his life.
"I was, like, looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn't want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street," he admitted of doing his best. "I'm just trying to get by. I think like every other parent, you're just trying not to mess your kids up."
"But you know you're going to. When I knew I was going to have a kid, I was like, 'Alright, I'm probably going to be the parent — I plan to be the parent — who was probably going to get her in more trouble than I kept her out of.' And then as they kind of get older, you start to realize, 'Oh, I have to set boundaries," Tatum explained.
Despite their contentious battle to finalize the financial aspect of their divorce, Tatum noted that he and Dewan have a great co-parenting relationship. "When you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you," he shared in a recent interview. "Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."