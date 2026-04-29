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Channing Tatum Posts Cryptic Poem After Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles' Engagement

Photo of Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles.
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum shared a cryptic poem after Zoë Kravitz’s engagement.

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April 29 2026, Published 5:29 a.m. ET

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Channing Tatum posted a cryptic poem on social media following the announcement of his ex-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, getting engaged to Harry Styles.

The “Magic Mike” star, 46, shared the poem on Instagram, revealing his emotional state amid this notable development.

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Channing Tatum Shares Emotional Poem on Instagram

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Image of His emotional post hinted at feelings about his past relationship.
Source: MEGA

His emotional post hinted at feelings about his past relationship.

The poem, attributed to writer John Roedel, reads, “My brain and / heart divorced / a decade ago / over who was / to blame about / how big of a mess / I have become. Eventually, / they couldn’t be / in the same room / with each other.”

The emotional weight of these words raises questions about Tatum’s feelings regarding his past relationship with Kravitz.

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Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Confirm Engagement

Image of Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles got engaged after eight months of dating.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles got engaged after eight months of dating.

Tatum's post came shortly after Page Six reported exclusively that Kravitz, 37, and Styles, 32, are engaged after an eight-month romance. This news has led many to speculate about Tatum's intentions with his cryptic message.

An insider revealed that Styles is “completely smitten” with Kravitz, adding, “He would jump off a cliff for her.”

Furthermore, another source stated that Kravitz is “on cloud nine,” confirming that friends were not surprised by the couple’s engagement.

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Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s Past Relationship Timeline

Image of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum previously ended their engagement.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum previously ended their engagement.

Kravitz's engagement to Styles marks her second engagement. She was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 until their split in December 2020. Following that relationship, she dated Tatum, and the two got engaged in 2023.

However, their engagement ended after just a year, with sources indicating that the couple “haven’t been on the same page and grew apart.”

There was no fallout between Tatum and Kravitz. An insider explained that “there was no bad blood” between them, emphasizing that they simply grew apart and decided to go their separate ways.

Tatum also has a history of relationships. He was married to actress Jenna Dewan for nine years, and they share a daughter, Everly. Styles, known for his high-profile relationships, has dated several celebrities, adding to the intrigue surrounding his relationship with Kravitz.

Fans Speculate on Channing Tatum’s Message

Image of Insiders said Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles feel deeply in love.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles feel deeply in love.

As the public continues to follow these intertwined narratives, Tatum’s cryptic post stands out.

Fans are left to wonder about the future of these former lovers and their new partners.

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