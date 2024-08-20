Home > News > celebrity news NEWS Chappel Roan Slams 'Creepy' and 'Weird' Fans for Wanting Photos and Hugs in TikTok Tirade Source: @chappelroan/TIkTok Chappel Roan slammed 'creepy' and 'weird' fans in a TikTok tirade.

Chappel Roan may be the biggest rising star in the music industry in the past few months, but she’s made it clear via a recent TikTok post that does not mean she wants fans approaching her, bothering her, asking for photos or talking about her online.

“I need you to answer questions,” Roan began ranting in a clip she posted to her TikTok. “Just answer my questions for a second. If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?” Clearly not accustomed to being famous and what typically comes with it, Roan continued questioning her followers. “Would you go up to a random lady and say can I get a photo with you?” she asked. “And she’s like, ‘no, what the f---?’ And then you get mad at this random lady.”

Photos aside, Roan made it clear she does not have to give up her time to anyone, questioning if people would “be offended” if she said “not on your time because she has her own time.” “Would you stalk her family?” she continued spouting on her tirade. "Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?” Roan went on to clarify this is “a lady you don’t know and she doesn’t know you at all.” “Would you assume that she’s a good person?” she added. “Assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true?” Noting she’s just a “random b----“ and “you’re a random b----,” Roan encouraged her followers to “think about that for a second.”

“I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen,” Roan added. “That does not make it OK, that doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean that I want it, that doesn’t mean that I like it.” Roan had more to say, claiming she doesn’t “want whatever the f--- you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity." “I don’t give a f--- if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug,” she continued. “That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s f------ weird! I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?”

While it would have been interesting to see how fans responded to this — as some likely would have been in support of her and others likely would have taken issue with her attitude in the post — Roan turned off comments. Her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was released last year but didn’t catch on until this year when she suddenly blew up. Her new single “Good Luck, Babe!” is not on the album, but it’s been met with tons of critical acclaim. It currently sits at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100.