Katy Perry's New Album: Everything to Know in 5 Clicks
Katy Perry Said Her New Album 'Is Very Bright and Joyful and Fun'
Speaking with Access Hollywood in April, Katy Perry opened up about her upcoming album being her "happiest record" yet.
“I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love,” she explained. “Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”
What Does 'KP6: TOP SECRET' Mean?
Before she confirmed the album title, Perry had constantly dropped hints she would return to the spotlight.
When she attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April, she flaunted a clear glass purse that had a small scroll with the text, "KP6: TOP SECRET."
Is There a New Single From Katy Perry?
On June 17, the "Dark Horse" hitmaker confirmed on Instagram that she would drop her new single, "Woman's World."
"GET READY TO POP OFF," she captioned the post, unveiling the cover art showing herself in a white bikini and robot legs.
Did She Collaborate With Other Musicians on the New Album?
The track list and credits on Perry's new album have yet to be disclosed to the public, but singer Lu Kala expressed her gratitude in April after what seemed to be a songwriting partnership on the record.
"Thank you @katyperry for letting me be the tiniest part of what you have coming. I can’t wait for the world to hear it,” Kala wrote in the caption.
When Is Katy Perry's New Album Release Date?
Perry revealed the album will come out on September 20.
"I haven't put any new material out since my Darling Daisy," she told Good Morning America. "I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed."