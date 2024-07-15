Katy Perry's New Album: Everything to Know in 5 Clicks

Speaking with Access Hollywood in April, Katy Perry opened up about her upcoming album being her "happiest record" yet.

“I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love,” she explained. “Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”