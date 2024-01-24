Jessica Carter Altman Is 'So Unbelievably Happy' Living Out Her Dreams as a Musician
Though Jessica Carter Altman was in law school a few years ago, deep down she knew she "always wanted to be a musician."
At the time, "it felt a little ridiculous," the 33-year-old exclusively tells OK!. "I knew getting an education was really valuable, and I knew I'd go to college because my parents made that very clear. I went to college and inertia kind of takes over. I decided, 'Well, I am going to get a graduate degree.' I'm very fortunate I had that opportunity."
"When I was in law school, I started to perform again and realized how much I missed it," she continues. "It was during law school that I realized I was going to pursue music at some point. I just wasn't sure what that would really look like, and I started performing in law school. I took the bar exam and graduated. I had my job at a D.C. law firm all set up, and before starting, I took a trip down to Nashville where I met my now-producer and started the journey of making my first EP, No Rules, which is an EP of covers. After that came out, it was a no-brainer. I was like, 'I'm obviously leaving my law first and doing this for real.'"
Altman, whose parents are actress Lynda Carter and the late Robert A. Altman, was then about to work on music and tour, but the pandemic changed everything, leading her to change her plans and pivot. "I did everything virtually and wanted to work on all of the things I didn't get a chance to do," she shares. "I spent a good chunk of the pandemic writing about everything I was feeling and experiencing. At the time, my dad had fallen ill, so writing became cathartic for me. It was a way for me to let out my emotions."
In 2021, Altman went to Nashville, Tenn., to talk to her producer about making an album. "We went over all the demos and everything I had written, and he was encouraging me to continue writing because he felt like I had more to say," she says.
The artist eventually finished the songs, resulting in her releasing her "For You" EP. One of the tracks in particular — "Lucky One" — she wrote about her dad. "It's about how people can't believe how lucky they are to have that person in your life and to have their love and time and affection," she notes of her father, who died at a hospital in Baltimore of myelofibrosis, a rare type of leukemia, at the age of 73. "'Cherry Blossoms' and 'For You' were about my dealing with the loss of my dad. Everything was written in my two bedroom apartment in D.C. while my husband was in business school."
In November, Altman introduced her latest EP, "Aftermath I," and she still can't get over how people have responded so positively to the music.
"After a show, somebody will come up to me and tell me how a song made them feel. That's really the most powerful art — writing something that is very true to emotions and things I've felt, and to have that reflected in somebody else and their own personal experience is amazing," she gushes. "Each song is a chapter and moment, but I think art and music grows over time and changes depending on who is listening and what your perspective is at the time."
"It's special to have people take the time to come and watch me perform," she adds. "To have them pay attention enough to listen to the lyrics and sing it back to you is special. It's unlike anything I've ever experienced."
Altman admits she's still not used to being recognized in the music world, which is one of the reasons she wrote her song "Fake It," as it is based on imposter syndrome. "We're all just trying to put on this cool facade and know exactly what we're doing, but on the inside, you're looking around at other people. We live in a time where we're constantly comparing ourselves to other people, so I think now more than ever, we're feeling that imposter syndrome," she notes.
Altman, who regularly performs with amazing talent including Mat Dauzat, guitarist and backing vocalist for Seal and guitarist Mike “Fish” Herring, "loves performing" and being a musician. "I love everything," she says. "Mat and Mike have played with some amazing artists so having them playing my songs with me is really cool."
Though Altman was a little hesitant to be an open book while writing, she knows being her authentic self is worthwhile. "It makes a difference," she says. "When I'm singing a song I wrote, it's different if someone else sings it."
Going forward, Altman has a lot to look forward to, as her next single "Bad Energy" will release on February 16.
"It's special for a couple of reasons. I wrote it with this amazing songwriter Palmer Lee. We've all had those bad experiences, so I wanted to write a song that's just about those people you don't like to be around," she says. "With it only being a month into the new year, people are still talking about resolutions, and I've seen a lot of people say they don't want to be around people who take away your energy. That's what this song is about — whether it's a friend that doesn't treat you well or a significant other."
"I'm so excited for this year. I have a lot of music coming out, and I am excited to share it," the musician, who has two upcoming shows with BBMAK in April, continues. "I'm focusing on what I want the next album to be. I'm also going on tour, writing music and releasing music, which is the perfect storm. I hope to start opening for some of my dream artists — John Mayer, Fletcher, etc. I'm trying not to follow the path of anybody else. If you try to be like anyone else, you're going to be second best."
Looking back at her career, Altman, who is married to Dr. Ross Uhrich, is thrilled she took a leap of faith and gave it her all in the music world. "I'm so unbelievably happy," she says. "I don't miss practicing law. I'm grateful I got to have that experience, but there's nothing better than going after your dreams."