Jessica Carter Altman Is 'So Unbelievably Happy' Living Out Her Dreams as a Musician

"It's special for a couple of reasons. I wrote it with this amazing songwriter Palmer Lee. We've all had those bad experiences, so I wanted to write a song that's just about those people you don't like to be around," she says. "With it only being a month into the new year, people are still talking about resolutions, and I've seen a lot of people say they don't want to be around people who take away your energy. That's what this song is about — whether it's a friend that doesn't treat you well or a significant other."

"I'm so excited for this year. I have a lot of music coming out, and I am excited to share it," the musician, who has two upcoming shows with BBMAK in April, continues. "I'm focusing on what I want the next album to be. I'm also going on tour, writing music and releasing music, which is the perfect storm. I hope to start opening for some of my dream artists — John Mayer, Fletcher, etc. I'm trying not to follow the path of anybody else. If you try to be like anyone else, you're going to be second best."