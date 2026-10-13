Chappell Roan Sizzles in Tight Latex Dress and Matching Thigh-High Stockings for Her 'First DJ Set Ever': Photos
Oct. 13 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Chappell Roan is turning heads with another daring fashion statement.
The 28-year-old singer showed off her curves in a skintight latex minidress and matching thigh-high leg wear while celebrating her first-ever DJ set at The Abbey in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 10.
Roan shared a series of photos from the star-studded evening on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at her outfit and dramatic new hairstyle.
"First dj set ever <3333 I did literally nothing but vibe and be cute," she wrote, thanking Evan Candelmo for putting together the music.
Chappell Roan Shows Off Her Curves in Skintight Latex
The "Pink Pony Club" singer slipped into a strapless burgundy and yellow latex minidress featuring a plunging neckline and bold horizontal stripes.
The figure-hugging design, from the Vex Latex x Christian Cowan Spring/Summer 2026 collection, highlighted Roan's curves.
She completed the look with matching opera-length gloves, burgundy thigh-high latex stockings and black heels.
Roan also traded her signature curly red locks for long, straight hair featuring chunky blonde highlights and short, choppy bangs.
Her colorful makeup included vibrant blue eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a nude lip.
Chappell Roan Makes Her DJ Debut at The Abbey
Roan debuted her look at MISTR's second annual National PrEP Day celebration, which aimed to raise awareness about HIV prevention.
The event took place at The Abbey, the iconic West Hollywood nightclub that inspired her hit song "Pink Pony Club."
"So sweet to be back in the bar that inspired Pink Pony Club," Roan wrote in another Instagram post.
The evening brought out several famous faces, including Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX, Kesha, Demi Lovato and Tinashe.
Roan also posed for a photograph with Aguilera during the celebration.
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Chappell Roan's Celebrity Friends React to Her Look
The Grammy winner's bold transformation quickly attracted attention from fans and fellow celebrities.
"That's hot," Paris Hilton commented.
Olivia Rodrigo was equally impressed, writing, "Wow, my jaw dropped."
Roan's daring fashion choices have become a signature part of her public persona, with the singer frequently experimenting with theatrical makeup, elaborate costumes and unconventional hairstyles.
Her latest ensemble offered another example of her willingness to embrace dramatic looks.
Chappell Roan Returns to Her 'Pink Pony Club' Roots
Roan's appearance at The Abbey marked a full-circle moment for the singer.
The West Hollywood venue helped inspire "Pink Pony Club," a song about finding freedom and acceptance in a welcoming queer space.
Originally released in 2020, the track became one of Roan's breakout hits as her career gained momentum.
Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, later helped establish her as one of pop music's most recognizable rising stars.