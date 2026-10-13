PHOTOS Chappell Roan Sizzles in Tight Latex Dress and Matching Thigh-High Stockings for Her 'First DJ Set Ever': Photos Source: MEGA, @CHAPPELLROAN/INSTAGRAM Chappell Roan showed off her curves in a skintight burgundy and yellow latex minidress during her first DJ set. Taylor Camp Oct. 13 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Chappell Roan is turning heads with another daring fashion statement. The 28-year-old singer showed off her curves in a skintight latex minidress and matching thigh-high leg wear while celebrating her first-ever DJ set at The Abbey in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 10. Roan shared a series of photos from the star-studded evening on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at her outfit and dramatic new hairstyle. "First dj set ever <3333 I did literally nothing but vibe and be cute," she wrote, thanking Evan Candelmo for putting together the music.

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Chappell Roan Shows Off Her Curves in Skintight Latex

Source: @CHAPPELLROAN/INSTAGRAM Chappell Roan paired her strapless Christian Cowan ensemble with thigh-high latex stockings, matching gloves and black heels.

The "Pink Pony Club" singer slipped into a strapless burgundy and yellow latex minidress featuring a plunging neckline and bold horizontal stripes. The figure-hugging design, from the Vex Latex x Christian Cowan Spring/Summer 2026 collection, highlighted Roan's curves. She completed the look with matching opera-length gloves, burgundy thigh-high latex stockings and black heels. Roan also traded her signature curly red locks for long, straight hair featuring chunky blonde highlights and short, choppy bangs. Her colorful makeup included vibrant blue eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a nude lip.

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Chappell Roan Makes Her DJ Debut at The Abbey

Source: MEGA Chappell Roan posed with Christina Aguilera at The Abbey's National PrEP Day event.

Roan debuted her look at MISTR's second annual National PrEP Day celebration, which aimed to raise awareness about HIV prevention. The event took place at The Abbey, the iconic West Hollywood nightclub that inspired her hit song "Pink Pony Club." "So sweet to be back in the bar that inspired Pink Pony Club," Roan wrote in another Instagram post. The evening brought out several famous faces, including Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX, Kesha, Demi Lovato and Tinashe. Roan also posed for a photograph with Aguilera during the celebration.

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Chappell Roan's Celebrity Friends React to Her Look

Source: @CHAPPELLROAN/INSTAGRAM Chappell Roan debuted straight red hair with chunky blonde highlights and choppy bangs.

The Grammy winner's bold transformation quickly attracted attention from fans and fellow celebrities. "That's hot," Paris Hilton commented. Olivia Rodrigo was equally impressed, writing, "Wow, my jaw dropped." Roan's daring fashion choices have become a signature part of her public persona, with the singer frequently experimenting with theatrical makeup, elaborate costumes and unconventional hairstyles. Her latest ensemble offered another example of her willingness to embrace dramatic looks.

Chappell Roan Returns to Her 'Pink Pony Club' Roots

Source: MEGA Chappell Roan returned to The Abbey, the West Hollywood nightclub that inspired her hit song 'Pink Pony Club.'