Chappell Roan Reemerges at Coachella 2026 Following Security Incident
April 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Chappell Roan made her first public appearance at Coachella 2026 after a viral security incident involving Jude Law’s daughter, Ada. The festival took place in Indio, Calif., where the 28-year-old singer opted for a more subdued look, contrasting her usual bold style.
Roan arrived at the event dressed in a pirate-inspired ensemble, featuring a black and gold vest, a tiered skirt, and brown cowboy boots. She accessorized with multiple rings and a colorful bracelet, appearing solo as she walked among festival-goers.
The singer faced significant media attention last month when Jorginho, Ada’s stepfather, publicly criticized her following an incident at a hotel. He claimed that a security guard had harassed Ada while she passed Roan’s table during breakfast, causing the young girl to feel scared.
“My daughter got super scared and cried a lot,” Jorginho stated on Instagram. “Honestly, I don’t know in what world just passing by a table and looking … can be considered harassment.”
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This marked Roan's first public sighting since the controversy erupted over the incident.
She faced backlash as Jorginho continued to address her directly, stating, “Without your fans you would be nobody,” implying that she had lost sight of her relationship with her audience.
In response to the allegations, Roan denied any connection to the security guard, asserting that it was “crazy” to assume she “hate[s] children.”
She noted that she had not been approached by Ada, emphasizing her innocence in the situation.
Security guard Pascal Duvier later assumed responsibility for the interaction, clarifying that he was not affiliated with Roan. He explained that his actions were based on information from the hotel, citing a prior heightened security risk.
“My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful,” Duvier stated.
Roan's relationship with fame has been complicated from the start of her career, having confronted photographers and called out “weird” and “entitled” fans.