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Chappell Roan Reemerges at Coachella 2026 Following Security Incident

Photo of Chappell Roan
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan returned to Coachella 2026 after controversy surrounding a security incident.

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April 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Chappell Roan made her first public appearance at Coachella 2026 after a viral security incident involving Jude Law’s daughter, Ada. The festival took place in Indio, Calif., where the 28-year-old singer opted for a more subdued look, contrasting her usual bold style.

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image of Chappell Roan made her first public appearance at Coachella 2026 following a widely discussed security-related controversy.
Source: @chappellroan/Instagram

Chappell Roan made her first public appearance at Coachella 2026 following a widely discussed security-related controversy.

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Roan arrived at the event dressed in a pirate-inspired ensemble, featuring a black and gold vest, a tiered skirt, and brown cowboy boots. She accessorized with multiple rings and a colorful bracelet, appearing solo as she walked among festival-goers.

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image of The singer arrived in a toned-down pirate-inspired outfit, marking a noticeable shift from her typically bold stage style.
Source: @catcavelli/Instagram

The singer arrived in a toned-down pirate-inspired outfit, marking a noticeable shift from her typically bold stage style.

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The singer faced significant media attention last month when Jorginho, Ada’s stepfather, publicly criticized her following an incident at a hotel. He claimed that a security guard had harassed Ada while she passed Roan’s table during breakfast, causing the young girl to feel scared.

“My daughter got super scared and cried a lot,” Jorginho stated on Instagram. “Honestly, I don’t know in what world just passing by a table and looking … can be considered harassment.”

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image of The controversy stemmed from an incident involving a hotel security interaction that led to public criticism and an online debate.
Source: @pascalduvier/Instagram

The controversy stemmed from an incident involving a hotel security interaction that led to public criticism and an online debate.

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This marked Roan's first public sighting since the controversy erupted over the incident.

She faced backlash as Jorginho continued to address her directly, stating, “Without your fans you would be nobody,” implying that she had lost sight of her relationship with her audience.

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In response to the allegations, Roan denied any connection to the security guard, asserting that it was “crazy” to assume she “hate[s] children.”

She noted that she had not been approached by Ada, emphasizing her innocence in the situation.

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Security guard Pascal Duvier later assumed responsibility for the interaction, clarifying that he was not affiliated with Roan. He explained that his actions were based on information from the hotel, citing a prior heightened security risk.

“My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful,” Duvier stated.

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image of Chappell Roan denied any wrongdoing, stating she had no involvement in the alleged incident and rejected claims that she disliked children.
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan denied any wrongdoing, stating she had no involvement in the alleged incident and rejected claims that she disliked children.

Roan's relationship with fame has been complicated from the start of her career, having confronted photographers and called out “weird” and “entitled” fans.

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