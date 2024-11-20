Daniel Craig 'Admires' Chappell Roan for Discussing the 'Terrible' Downsides of Fame: 'Celebrity Kills You'
Daniel Craig may be cool, calm and collected on the big screen, but in real life, he's found himself struggling with fame.
In a new interview, the actor commended overnight sensation Chappell Roan, who has openly expressed the drawbacks of becoming famous and set firm boundaries with fans and photographers.
"I admire the guts to say those things," the James Bond star, 56, noted of 26-year-old Roan's actions. "Celebrity kills you. Really, it’s a terrible, terrible thing that can happen and I think you’ve got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face because it’s so easy to be tempted."
The British star admitted that being famous nowadays is even more difficult than it was a decade ago due to the internet.
"Generating and maintaining that brand is about how much exposure you have," he stated. "Am I a brand? You have to do social media, and I can’t do that. I even regret emails I send."
As OK! reported, Roan made headlines in August when she berated "creepy" and "toxic" fans for coming up to her on the street and trying to take photos or hug her without permission.
"I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous. I don't give a f--- if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time, or for a hug," the "Good Luck, Babe!" crooner stated. "That's not normal, that's weird. It's weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online."
The following month, her actions went viral once again, as she cursed at a photographer who was yelling at her while on the red carpet for the 2024 MTV VMAs.
"I'm very turned off by the celebrity of it all. Some girls have been in this so long that they're used to that, but I'm not that girl. I'm not gonna be a sweetie pie to a man who's telling me to shut the f--- up," declared Roan.
"They think I'm complaining about my success. I'm complaining about being abused," the pop star clarified.
The Missouri native released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in 2023, but it soared to popularity this year. For the 2024 Grammys, Roan is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
