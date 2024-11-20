Daniel Craig 'Admires' Chappell Roan for Discussing the 'Terrible' Downsides of Fame: 'Celebrity Kills You'

As OK! reported, Roan made headlines in August when she berated "creepy" and "toxic" fans for coming up to her on the street and trying to take photos or hug her without permission.

"I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous. I don't give a f--- if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time, or for a hug," the "Good Luck, Babe!" crooner stated. "That's not normal, that's weird. It's weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online."