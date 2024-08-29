Chappell Roan Slammed for Canceling Concert Dates After Ranting About Her 'Weird' Fans: 'She's Not Ready'

Roan took to social media to share that due to “scheduling conflicts” she has made the “extremely hard decision to cancel” her shows in Paris and Amsterdam and reschedule her show in Berlin. “I am so sorry & very disappointed,” she noted. “I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken 💔 thank you for understanding.”

One X account was quick to note they think she changed her shows because of appearing at the MTV Video Music Awards — something they called “crazy” as they thought she was choosing the award show over her fans.