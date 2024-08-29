Chappell Roan Slammed for Canceling Concert Dates After Ranting About Her 'Weird' Fans: 'She's Not Ready'
Singer Chappell Roan may have risen to fame relatively quickly, but her recent diatribe on fans struck a nerve with some.
Now, Roan has people riled up yet again after announcing she’s canceling some of her tour dates.
Roan took to social media to share that due to “scheduling conflicts” she has made the “extremely hard decision to cancel” her shows in Paris and Amsterdam and reschedule her show in Berlin. “I am so sorry & very disappointed,” she noted. “I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken 💔 thank you for understanding.”
One X account was quick to note they think she changed her shows because of appearing at the MTV Video Music Awards — something they called “crazy” as they thought she was choosing the award show over her fans.
Another user called out Roan, sharing: “She’s not ready for the level of fame she now has. She’s super talented, but if you want to make it to the next level you also need self-control and organizational skills, which she seems to struggle with.”
Yet another X user reminded the world she called her fans “weird” so this was “absolutely not surprising.”
These comments come fresh on the heels of a rant Roan posted on TikTok regarding her fans and their behavior.
“I don’t give a f--- if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug,” Roan said at the time. “That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s f------ weird! I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?”
Aside from criticizing her fans — which is a bizarre move for any artist who solely has fame due to them — Roan also recently went after the acting industry.
Calling actors “f------ crazy” and sharing she was “freaked out by film people,” Roan went on to explain she absolutely would not want to act, even though she’s been offered some roles.
She also went as far as to claim she would “rather get arrested” than act because she knows how “to operate” in prison.
Roan has offered a refund to fans for the canceled concerts, but it’s clear this move — like some of her recent ones — is not sitting well with her followers.