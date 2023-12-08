Charlamagne tha God Urges Joe Biden to 'Give America the Ultimate Christmas Gift' by Withdrawing From 2024 Race

Highlighting the need for fresh leadership within the Democratic Party, Charlamagne argued that allowing another Democrat to challenge the Republican frontrunner would provide a better opportunity for success in the upcoming election.

The radio commentator drew a comparison to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, criticizing her decision not to retire during the Obama administration when Democrats had control of the Senate.

"The point is, we don't need Biden to beat Donald Trump — just like we didn't need RBG to stay on the court," Charlamagne stated in his monologue.

"Maybe if RBG had retired during the Obama years, we'd still have Roe v. Wade. Maybe... People said, 'No, she needs to be there to protect Roe,' and now look, both of them are gone," he added.