Charlamagne tha God Urges Joe Biden to 'Give America the Ultimate Christmas Gift' by Withdrawing From 2024 Race

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

In a recent monologue on The Daily Show, guest host Charlamagne tha God made a passionate appeal to President Joe Biden, urging him to "give America the ultimate Christmas gift" by withdrawing from the presidential race in 2024.

Source: MEGA

Charlamagne tha God guest hosted 'The Daily Show' recently.

Highlighting the need for fresh leadership within the Democratic Party, Charlamagne argued that allowing another Democrat to challenge the Republican frontrunner would provide a better opportunity for success in the upcoming election.

The radio commentator drew a comparison to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, criticizing her decision not to retire during the Obama administration when Democrats had control of the Senate.

"The point is, we don't need Biden to beat Donald Trump — just like we didn't need RBG to stay on the court," Charlamagne stated in his monologue.

"Maybe if RBG had retired during the Obama years, we'd still have Roe v. Wade. Maybe... People said, 'No, she needs to be there to protect Roe,' and now look, both of them are gone," he added.

Source: MEGA

Joe Biden said he is running in 2024 because of Donald Trump.

Charlamagne emphasized that Biden's age and popularity were key factors in his call for the president to step down from the race.

"Biden's not getting any younger, he's not going to get any more popular, and he's not getting a new running mate," he exclaimed.

"Please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside," Charlamagne pleaded, drawing parallels to a situation where Biden would step in to defend him in a bar fight. "I appreciate you caring, but I don't like our chances."

Source: MEGA

Charlamagne tha God asked Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

According to Real Clear Politics, polling averages show that Trump currently holds a narrow lead over Biden by a margin of 2.1 percent.

These figures, coupled with reports of Biden's statement to donors that he is running in 2024 because of Trump, have reportedly fueled Charlamagne's plea for the President to reconsider his candidacy.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Biden abruptly shut down a recent press briefing early after reporters began to ask him if there were any other Democrats who could beat Trump in an election.

Biden told reporters, "I'm not the only one to beat him, but I will defeat him."

Without revealing the identities of these other potential contenders, Biden then proceeded to shut the door and end the press session.

