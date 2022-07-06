President Joe Biden 'Irked' After Learning Kamala Harris 'Sowing Division' In Democratic Circles As Party Mulls Whether He’s Too Old

Doubts about Joe Biden’s ability to run again in 2024 have left the president “irked and irritated” at Democrats who are looking to thrice failed candidate Hillary Clinton, OK! has learned.

Biden, 79, is also said to be “bewildered” that certain factions of the democratic party believe Clinton, the former Secretary of State, is more likely to beat out the two leading GOP candidates, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

The career politician is also privately blaming Vice-President Kamala Harris for some of the division, according to a well-placed White House insider who spoke exclusively to OK! on the condition of anonymity.