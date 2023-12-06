Joe Biden Abruptly Shuts Down Questions From Reporters After Being Asked If Anyone Else Could Beat Donald Trump in 2024

According to Real Clear Politics, Biden and Trump are nearly neck and neck, with the former president pulling ahead by 2.1 points, averaging 46.6 percent of lively voters compared to Biden's 44.5 percent.

Both candidates have a number of issues that could affect their poll numbers in the lead-up to the primaries. Biden's health and cognitive abilities have come into question after a number of gaffes and bizarre interactions on the campaign trail.

As for Trump, the ex-prez currently faces four indictments and 91 criminal charges in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.

If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could be sentenced to over 300 years behind bars.

