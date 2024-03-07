Charles Barkley Tears President Joe Biden and Democrats Apart for Only Caring About Black People 'Every 4 Years'
Charles Barkley was critical towards President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for only caring “about Black people every four years” on Wednesday, March 6.
During a recent discussion on CNN, the former basketball star accused Biden and the Democratic party of only showing interest in Black issues during election cycles, claiming it's left a lot of Black voters feeling disillusioned.
"They come into our neighborhoods and say, 'We’re going to make stuff better. We’re going to do this, do this, do this,' and then finally us Black people are like, 'I don’t know man, other than my ability to dunk a basketball, all my neighbors’ hoods are still the same, our schools are still the same,'" He told the panel. "And that’s why I think Black people are leaving disappointed with the Democratic Party because, I ain’t gonna lie, I voted Democratic every time just ’cause I thought it was gonna help Black people and poor people, ’cause Black people and poor White people, they’re in the same boat."
"I didn’t care who the president was, I’m not gonna lie, but I only voted Republican one time in my life, that was for John Kasich and I knew he couldn’t win," he continued. "I understand why Black people are leaving– want to vote for somebody else because every four years they come into our neighborhoods and, 'Man, we’re going to make things better for you.'"
CNN senior political commentator Van Jones told Barkley, "I think that's true."
“I do want to point out though that poor Black folks have been voting for Democrats for two generations, not as much progress as you want," he explained. "Poor White folks have been voting for Republicans in Appalachia and other places for three generations or four and not that much progress. So there’s a poor people problem with both parties.”
During the show, Barkley addressed his controversial statement over the weekend where he threatened to punch Black Trump supporters in the face if they wore his new golden sneakers.
“Obviously, I’m not gonna go around punching random strangers in the face,” he explained. “People can vote for who they want to.”
Barkley did double down on his take from a week ago saying “if you’re a Black person and you wearing a Donald Trump mug shot, you are a freaking idiot.”
