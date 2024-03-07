Charles Barkley Tears President Joe Biden and Democrats Apart for Only Caring About Black People 'Every 4 Years'

During a recent discussion on CNN, the former basketball star accused Biden and the Democratic party of only showing interest in Black issues during election cycles, claiming it's left a lot of Black voters feeling disillusioned.

"They come into our neighborhoods and say, 'We’re going to make stuff better. We’re going to do this, do this, do this,' and then finally us Black people are like, 'I don’t know man, other than my ability to dunk a basketball, all my neighbors’ hoods are still the same, our schools are still the same,'" He told the panel. "And that’s why I think Black people are leaving disappointed with the Democratic Party because, I ain’t gonna lie, I voted Democratic every time just ’cause I thought it was gonna help Black people and poor people, ’cause Black people and poor White people, they’re in the same boat."