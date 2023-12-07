Charles Barkley Calls Donald Trump Supporters 'Nutty People' for Backing a Guy Who Wants to Be a 'Dictator'
Basketball legend Charles Barkley gave some choice words for Donald Trump and his supporters after the former president admitted to being a dictator one "day one" in office.
In a recent town hall event in Iowa with Fox News's Sean Hannity, former President Trump responded to a question about his potential role as a "dictator" if he were to be elected for a second term.
Trump stated that he would only act as a dictator on "day one" of his second term to implement some of his policies.
Barkley appeared on CNN's King Charles show soon after the ex-prez's comments and argued against abusing the power of the presidency for retribution.
"The thing that concerns me about him if he were to win again, I think he would spend the next four years just trying to pay back people who said or did anything to him. It would all be about retribution," Barkley said.
"We've got people out here who need money for their bills, they need food and things like that, so I don't care who the president is, he's supposed to take care of the people," he continued. "It ain't about retribution, it ain't about what people said about you in the last couple of years, that's one of the reasons I'm not a big Trump fan, I'm just not."
"It's the president of the United States, it ain't for a small little group of nutty people, it's everybody. I don't have anything against Republicans, I don't have anything against Democrats," Barkley clarified.
His co-host, Gayle King, cut in to tell the sports icon that Trump supporters would "object to you calling them nutty people." Barkley replied, "I only call them that because they are, they're crazy. They're like your drunk friend. Once your friend's drunk and there's nothing you can say to them."
The comments made by Trump at the Iowa town hall come after a New York Times article published on November 11, which reported that Trump's team was preparing plans for immigration raids and mass deportations.
The article stated that the team was preparing to round up undocumented people already in the United States and detain them in camps while they awaited expulsion.
Additionally, a Washington Post article from November 5 indicated that Trump intends to utilize the Justice Department to seek vengeance against his critics, naming individuals he wants to investigate or prosecute.
