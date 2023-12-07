Charles Barkley Calls Donald Trump Supporters 'Nutty People' for Backing a Guy Who Wants to Be a 'Dictator'

In a recent town hall event in Iowa with Fox News's Sean Hannity, former President Trump responded to a question about his potential role as a "dictator" if he were to be elected for a second term.

Trump stated that he would only act as a dictator on "day one" of his second term to implement some of his policies.

Barkley appeared on CNN's King Charles show soon after the ex-prez's comments and argued against abusing the power of the presidency for retribution.