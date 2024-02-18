'What a Loser': Donald Trump Bashed for 'Shamelessly' Selling $399 Sneakers After $354 Million Fraud Case Judgement
Donald Trump or shoe salesman?
On Saturday, February 17, the former president was loudly booed at "Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia, Penn., after promoting $399 Trump branded sneakers a day after being ordered to pay $354 million in penalties in his New York civil fraud trial.
After a clip from the 77-year-old’s speech at the convention circulated social media, Trump received tons of backlash for the strange new venture.
"Wow, lot of emotion. There's a lot of emotion in this room," Trump said as he was heckled in the footage.
In response, X, formerly known as Twitter, users shared their reaction to the video.
"It's not emotion, it's hate!" one individual pointed out, while another added, “What a loser.”
“He handled it well, I’m surprised. I think the Boos will increase as the year goes on,” a third person quipped, as a fourth joked, “The Predator 45's?”
Another commented, “I can't believe he is standing up there hawking gold sneakers. This man has no class and no shame. Unreal,” while one more stated, “Trump is so out of touch with the average American.”
Others chose to bash the shoes themselves.
“They look like he spray painted them at home,” someone wrote, as another penned, “Look at those gaudy f------ ugly shoes.”
Despite the plethora of backlash, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek on Sunday, February 18, that Trump "wasn't booed."
Instead, he claimed the presidential candidate "had a hero's welcome because everybody knows Crooked Joe Biden is done."
As OK! previously reported, the new business venture came just after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Trump must pay $354 million after being found liable for fraudulent business practices.
The decision also barred the Republican politician from serving as an officer of a New York company for three years as well as barring his sons for two years apiece.
The decision read, "This Court hereby modifies its September 26, 2023, Decision and Order solely to the extent of removing the language ordering the LLCs cancellation en masse. The restructuring and potential dissolution of any LLCs shall be subject to individual review by the Court-appointed Independent Director of Compliance in consultation with Judge Jones."
"Overall, Donald Trump rarely responded to the questions asked, and he frequently interjected long, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial," the judge continued. "His refusal to answer the questions directly, or in some cases, at all, severely compromised his credibility. The accountants created these 'compilations' based on data submitted by the Trump entities. In order to borrow more and at lower rates, defendants submitted blatantly false financial data to the accountants, resulting in fraudulent financial statements."