Charles Barkley Pokes Fun at Troubled CNN Just Months Before He Launches His Own Show on the Network

News about Barkley and King's series was announced in April.

"I want the show to be nonpolitical. You know Gayle is going to be a straight shooter," the athlete said at the time. "I’m going to be a straight shooter. I know she’s going to be fair and honest and you know I’m going to do the same thing."

"I think that decorum and courtesy and kindness always work," explained King. "But everybody I know has an opinion on something. We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think we can do that."