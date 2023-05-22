Gayle King Slams Critics 'Downplaying' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Unfortunate' Car Chase: 'It's Troubling to Me'
Gayle King is calling out the slew of public figures and celebrities who have spoken out against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's narrative that they were "chased" in the streets of Manhattan for over "two hours."
“I think it was a very unfortunate incident,” Gayle, 68, told a news outlet on Saturday, May 20, at the 148th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Md.
“It’s troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them," she continued, seemingly referencing how the couple may have felt after Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 after she was chased by paparazzi through the streets of Paris. "That’s very troubling to me.”
Gayle's remarks come as everyone from NYC's Mayor Eric Adams to Megyn Kelly, Caitlyn Jenner, Whoopi Goldberg and Bethenny Frankel have called their story into question.
The CBS journalist noted that she found it unsettling that some are trying to “minimize how [Harry and Markle] felt in that moment.”
“I’m just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it,” she added. “Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, ‘How did they feel in that moment?’”
As OK! reported, a rep for the Sussexes revealed that the couple — along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland — "were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" after attending the Women of Vision Awards in NYC on Tuesday night, May 16.
Calling the incident a "relentless pursuit" that almost "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the rep emphasized that being a "public figure" should "never come at the cost of anyone’s safety."
Following Harry and Meghan's recount of the situation, an anonymous NYPD officer insisted the incident was blown out of proportion, calling it a "bogus story."
Aside from authorities releasing their own statement, in which they noted that while there were "numerous photographers" that made it difficult for the NYPD to assist the private security team for Harry and Meghan, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
The Big Apple Mayor was also skeptical, saying, "I would find it hard to believe there was a two hour high speed chase."
Page Six spoke with Gayle about her thoughts on the car chase.