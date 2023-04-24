Don Lemon Fired From CNN After 17 Years
Don Lemon has been axed from CNN.
The controversial journalist shared the shocking news Monday, April 24, via Twitter, claiming that he was informed by his agency that he was being fired. "I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."
"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he declared. "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalist in the business, and I wish them all the best."
CNN also confirmed they have "parted ways" with the 57-year-old, sharing in their own statement posted to Twitter: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
News of Lemon's termination comes on the heels of him landing himself in the hot seat on more than one occasion in recent months.
For starters, Lemon came under fire in February after he said during a segment on CNN This Morning that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, 51, was no longer in her “prime.” The comment was made while discussing Haley's suggestion that candidates over the age of 75 should be subjected to mental competency exams.
When he was pushed on the matter, Lemon said: "I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying [she] should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime."
Lemon not only had viewers at home in an uproar, but he offended cohost Poppy Harlow so much with his remark that she actually stormed off stage. In light of the backlash, CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht shared that Lemon "agreed to participate in formal training."
Variety then published a story about Lemon earlier this month with allegations that he mistreated female colleagues at the network over the years.
The report, which was based on more than a dozen former and current colleagues, also cited that Lemon was openly hostile to the women at CNN and that he annoyed his colleagues with his "diva-like behavior."