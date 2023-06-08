Former CEO Chris Licht Appears Carefree in First Sighting Since Leaving CNN, Ex-Colleagues Beg Him to Do Some Self-'Reflection'

"This needs to be a time of reflection for Chris," an individual who used to work with Licht dished to the news outlet. "He has to come to terms with the fact that he's not the smartest guy in the room like he thinks he is."

"To be an effective leader, you need to be hands on and most importantly you can't just keep your own counsel," the source continued. "He's a show runner, a solid executive producer, but he's not a CEO or Chairman."