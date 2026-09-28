Charles Spencer Claims He Was 'Gaslit' After Telling Barbara Walters About King Charles' Jaw-Dropping Comment Following Princess Diana's 1997 Death

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Charles Spencer Discussed Princess Diana's Death in His New Book

Princess Diana “was a really brilliant mother” who was completely her own person, her younger brother, Charles Spencer, tells @gayleking: “There was no one like her.”



Spencer opens up about some of the revelations from his new book, “Swan Song,” and responds to Buckingham… pic.twitter.com/mJkPaktxfZ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 28, 2026 Source: @CBSMornings/X Charles Spencer shared some insight into Princess Diana's life in a new interview.

In a new interview with Gayle King that aired on CBS on Monday, September 28, the 9th Earl Spencer, 62, was first asked about Buckingham Palace's recent response to the allegations he made in the memoir. "The part of the conversation they’re particularly upset by is when he said to me about Diana, 'We’ll forget her soon enough.’ And I know I heard that. I’ve only had two conversations on the phone with the now-King, so it’s definitely the case," Spencer said.

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Source: @CBSMornings/X 'There's nothing wrong with [my memory],' Charles Spencer said.

“I told people at the time. I told Barbara Walters, actually, at the time,” Spencer recalled. “But they have to gaslight; they have to sort of pretend there’s something wrong with my mind or my memory. There’s nothing wrong with either.”

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Charles Spencer Claimed King Charles Said People Would 'Forget' Princess Diana

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Source: MEGA Barbara Walters reportedly knew about King Charles' comment after Princess Diana's death.

While the extent of the friendship between Spencer and Walters — who died in 2022 at the age of 93 — is unknown, the two were photographed together through the years, including at the 1997 White House correspondents dinner. In a chapter from his memoir, Spencer wrote he had a call with Charles after Diana's death in a Parisian car crash to discuss her funeral.

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in August 1997.

"[Charles] unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. 'Rest assured,' he hissed, 'we’ll forget her soon enough,'" Spencer penned. The British peer added he was “so stunned” by the remark that he had to take a pause before saying, “I can’t believe you just said that,” and hanging up.

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer previously claimed King Charles 'gaslit' him.