Charles Spencer Claims He Was 'Gaslit' After Telling Barbara Walters About King Charles' Jaw-Dropping Comment Following Princess Diana's 1997 Death
Sept. 28 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Barbara Walters apparently knew about the shocking comment King Charles allegedly made following Princess Diana's death in August 1997.
The late Princess of Wales' brother, Charles Spencer, claimed in his new book, Swan Song: My Sister, Diana, the monarch, 77, told him in a phone call the world would quickly "forget" about Diana after her passing.
Charles Spencer Discussed Princess Diana's Death in His New Book
In a new interview with Gayle King that aired on CBS on Monday, September 28, the 9th Earl Spencer, 62, was first asked about Buckingham Palace's recent response to the allegations he made in the memoir.
"The part of the conversation they’re particularly upset by is when he said to me about Diana, 'We’ll forget her soon enough.’ And I know I heard that. I’ve only had two conversations on the phone with the now-King, so it’s definitely the case," Spencer said.
“I told people at the time. I told Barbara Walters, actually, at the time,” Spencer recalled. “But they have to gaslight; they have to sort of pretend there’s something wrong with my mind or my memory. There’s nothing wrong with either.”
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While the extent of the friendship between Spencer and Walters — who died in 2022 at the age of 93 — is unknown, the two were photographed together through the years, including at the 1997 White House correspondents dinner.
In a chapter from his memoir, Spencer wrote he had a call with Charles after Diana's death in a Parisian car crash to discuss her funeral.
"[Charles] unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. 'Rest assured,' he hissed, 'we’ll forget her soon enough,'" Spencer penned.
The British peer added he was “so stunned” by the remark that he had to take a pause before saying, “I can’t believe you just said that,” and hanging up.
The Palace issued a rare response after the excerpt was released earlier this month, stating: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss.”
Spencer previously doubled down on the allegation Charles "gaslit" him with the Palace's statement.
“It is not every day you wake up to find you’ve been gaslit by the King,” Spencer told Daily Mail on September 19. “It was astonishingly provocative and below the belt because it was essentially trying to say I’d lied without the King being able to deny what I’d said.”