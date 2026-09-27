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Source: MEGA Prince William and Prince Harry avoided questions about their uncle’s book.

Spencer said he notified William, Harry and Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah and Lady Jane, about the book simultaneously. Harry’s only expressed concern, according to Spencer, was whether it included “anything embarrassing” about him.

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Claim Prompts a Rare Palace Response

Source: MEGA Buckingham Palace challenged Charles Spencer’s recollection of a private conversation about the late Princess Diana.

The most contentious passage concerns discussions following Diana’s death in a Paris car crash in August 1997. Spencer alleges that the then-Prince Charles told him, “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough!” Buckingham Palace departed from its general policy against commenting on books to question that recollection. “His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss,” a spokesperson said. Spencer subsequently told the BBC, “I can tell you here and now, those are exactly the words he said.”

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Why the Palace Response May Backfire

Source: MEGA Royal commentator Amanda Matta examined the memoir’s impact on the monarchy’s public image.

“For almost 30 years, the monarchy has worked to fold Diana into its own modern image,” said American royals commentator Amanda Matta, whose debut book The Royal-TEA is due next year. “The palace wants credit for the emotionally open version of royal work that Diana built, even though she was often criticized for the same things during her brief life,” Matta explained. “Now, Spencer’s book is a reminder that her own family has never signed off on that version of events.” Questioning Spencer’s recollection may therefore strengthen the existing public narrative instead of discrediting his account. “When the palace responds to Spencer’s account by suggesting a grieving brother’s memory can’t be trusted, it plays straight into the story Americans already believe about Diana, that the institution sabotaged her,” Matta noted.

William and Harry Keep Their Distance

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer defended his account as royal family tensions resurfaced.