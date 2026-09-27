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Charles Spencer's Princess Diana Memoir Reopens Royal Family Wounds

Composite photo of Charles Spencer and his Princess Diana Memoir.
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer revisited Princess Diana’s life in his new memoir, ‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.’

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Sept. 27 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

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Prince William and Prince Harry have remained publicly silent about a new memoir in which their uncle Charles Spencer revisits Princess Diana’s life and makes a disputed claim about their father, King Charles.

Both brothers ignored reporters’ questions about Swan Song: Diana, My Sister during separate London appearances around its September 22 release.

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Image of Prince William and Prince Harry avoided questions about their uncle’s book.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry avoided questions about their uncle’s book.

Spencer said he notified William, Harry and Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah and Lady Jane, about the book simultaneously. Harry’s only expressed concern, according to Spencer, was whether it included “anything embarrassing” about him.

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Claim Prompts a Rare Palace Response

Image of Buckingham Palace challenged Charles Spencer’s recollection of a private conversation about the late Princess Diana.
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace challenged Charles Spencer’s recollection of a private conversation about the late Princess Diana.

The most contentious passage concerns discussions following Diana’s death in a Paris car crash in August 1997. Spencer alleges that the then-Prince Charles told him, “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough!”

Buckingham Palace departed from its general policy against commenting on books to question that recollection.

“His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss,” a spokesperson said.

Spencer subsequently told the BBC, “I can tell you here and now, those are exactly the words he said.”

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Why the Palace Response May Backfire

Image of Royal commentator Amanda Matta examined the memoir’s impact on the monarchy’s public image.
Source: MEGA

Royal commentator Amanda Matta examined the memoir’s impact on the monarchy’s public image.

“For almost 30 years, the monarchy has worked to fold Diana into its own modern image,” said American royals commentator Amanda Matta, whose debut book The Royal-TEA is due next year.

“The palace wants credit for the emotionally open version of royal work that Diana built, even though she was often criticized for the same things during her brief life,” Matta explained. “Now, Spencer’s book is a reminder that her own family has never signed off on that version of events.”

Questioning Spencer’s recollection may therefore strengthen the existing public narrative instead of discrediting his account.

“When the palace responds to Spencer’s account by suggesting a grieving brother’s memory can’t be trusted, it plays straight into the story Americans already believe about Diana, that the institution sabotaged her,” Matta noted.

William and Harry Keep Their Distance

Image of Charles Spencer defended his account as royal family tensions resurfaced.
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer defended his account as royal family tensions resurfaced.

Spencer acknowledged that Diana’s sons could be concerned about their father’s portrayal, but maintained that he deliberately excluded more damaging material.

“If I wanted to write a scandalous book about Prince Charles or King Charles as he is now, it would really be a jaw-dropper, but I’m not here to do that,” he said.

Matta believes Spencer’s allegations are unlikely to transform American attitudes toward the King.

“Most people here also made up their minds about now-King Charles in 1997,” she said, “so Spencer’s account is likely to be taken as a confirmation of what they already believe about him, too.”

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