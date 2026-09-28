King Charles and Prince William Are 'Absolutely Furious' Over Charles Spencer's Shocking Princess Diana Book Claims: Royal Expert

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King Charles Allegedly Sounded 'Giddy' After Princess Diana Died

Source: @CBSMORNINGS/X Charles Spencer released his book 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister' earlier this month.

Among the claims Spencer penned in his memoir about Charles, included how the monarch reportedly sounded "sounded giddily elated — like a lottery winner" when he first heard Diana died. The author also alleged the sovereign said people would quickly "forget" Diana soon after she passed away. Diana died in August 1997 at the age of 36 due to injuries she sustained in a Parisian car crash.

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King Charles and Prince William Are Angry Over Charles Spencer's Memoir

Source: MEGA Princess Diana passed away after a car crash in Paris in 1997.

According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, William and Charles are "absolutely furious" over Spencer's book. "[William's] public silence regarding this matter is admirable," she told Fox News on September 28. "The pain Spencer is causing William has backfired as he’s being accused of monetizing his sister’s memory."

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King Charles Has 'Lived' as the 'Villain' in Princess Diana's Story for Decades

Source: MEGA King Charles and Princess Diana were married from 1981 until 1996.

Expert Kinsey Schofield also gave her two cents to the news outlet, noting Charles has "lived with being cast as the villain in the Diana story for decades." "Unfortunately, being portrayed as the bad guy in somebody else's version of this story is not new territory for him. For Prince William, there is an additional sense of betrayal. This is his uncle, who famously stood at Diana's funeral and promised that her 'blood family' would protect William and [Prince] Harry," she added. Diana and Charles tied the knot in 1981 and divorced 15 years later, with their relationship often being marred by public scandal and scrutiny.

Source: MEGA King Charles is going into 'full damage-control mode' after the publication of Charles Spencer's memoir.